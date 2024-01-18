BENTONVILLE, AR -- Integrated communications agency 4media group today announced the relaunch of its influencer marketing agency, Dynamik Influence. The announcement marks a new chapter in 4media group’s mission to empower brands to harness the power of influencer marketing and achieve their business goals.

With a renewed focus on innovation, data-driven insights, and personalized campaign strategies, Dynamik Influence is poised to propel brands to the forefront of the ever-evolving influencer marketing landscape. The agency’s expertise lies in identifying the right influencers, crafting compelling narratives, and measuring the true impact of influencer marketing campaigns.

“The world of influencer marketing is dynamic and constantly evolving,” said Mandy Anderson, Senior Vice President of Client Relationships at Dynamik Influence. “Our relaunch reflects our commitment to staying ahead of the curve, providing brands with the latest strategies and tools to navigate this powerful marketing channel effectively.”

Influencer marketing has emerged as a cornerstone of modern marketing strategies, with a staggering 80% of marketers now having a dedicated influencer marketing budget. This growing trend is driven by the undeniable impact of influencer marketing, especially for certain demographics. For example, an international survey conducted by 4media group’s in-house market research agency Atomik Research revealed:

86% of women say they use social media for purchasing advice

88% of consumers have purchased something due to a creator’s content in the last six months

Among 18- to 34-year-olds, who seem glued to their mobile devices, influencer marketing outranks TV advertising, digital advertising, radio advertising and billboards for 85% of the respondents

"Influencer marketing is no longer considered a trend; it’s an essential component of any brand’s marketing strategy," said Ed Cyster, founder and CEO of 4media group. "At Dynamik Influence, we empower brands to unlock the true potential of this powerful channel, achieving measurable results and driving their business forward."

With its relaunch, Dynamik Influence joins Atomik Research as a top-tier offering from 4media group, poised to revolutionize the marketing landscape and helping brands forge meaningful connections with their target audiences and achieve measurable success.

"After 20 years in media sales leadership, forging invaluable relationships with agencies and brands, I couldn't ignore the growing disconnect between traditional advertising and authentic consumer engagement," shared Anderson. "Relaunching Dynamik Influence feels like bridging that gap, offering a data-driven yet deeply human approach to influencer marketing. This isn't just another platform; it's a chance to rewrite the rules and witness the true power of genuine connections. I'm thrilled to be leading the charge."

About Dynamik Influence

Dynamik Influence is a global influencer marketing agency with a tenacious approach to connecting consumers and brands through quality content. The Dynamik Influence team of professionals delivers a research-driven influencer marketing process to promote brand relevancy, authenticity and awareness. Their influencers build beautiful, compelling content, and Dynamik’s platform syndicates that across social media channels, backed by best in-class analytics. Visit us online at dynamikinfluence.com.

About 4media group

As an integrated communications agency, 4media group has been storytelling on behalf of the world’s most notable brands and organizations since 2008. Using insights to inform our approach, we create the best achievable outcomes for our clients through marketing strategies, social media, influencer programs, broadcast media tours, video production, news distribution, public service announcements and public relations. We’re a global company with headquarters in London, UK and Bentonville, Arkansas, with satellite offices spanning from New York City to Los Angeles. We work as one company, one culture, for our clients every day. Visit us online at 4media-group.com.

