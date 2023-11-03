MUNICH, Germany -- Munich-based 4screen, the company behind the world's first driver interaction platform, today announced the appointment of David Moore as Chairman of its Board of Directors, Jeffrey Kohl as Head of U.S. Operations, and Jean-Philippe Costa Mota as Head of European Operations.

Moore is a visionary leader with a career spanning over four decades at the nexus of media, technology, and advertising. With a track record in founding digital ad startups and holding senior executive positions at WPP, Moore’s experience and growth-centric vision will be critical to shaping 4screen’s global expansion.

“The fact that 4screen has locked up this in-screen car real estate with a variety of top manufacturers gives them such a great platform for moving forward,” said David Moore.

Leveraging their deep industry expertise in the mobility space, Jeffrey Kohl and Jean-Philippe Costa Mota are joining 4screen with nearly two decades of combined experience from Waze, a subsidiary of Google.

Kohl and Costa Mota have significant expertise in U.S. and European markets and will be instrumental in propelling growth and building key partner relationships with manufacturers and brands in their respective markets.

"We are thrilled to welcome David, Jeffrey, and Jean-Philippe to the 4screen family. They each bring expertise that is not only relevant but also rooted in visionary and bold thinking that will help us create content that produces exceptional experiences for our audiences worldwide," said Fabian Beste, CEO and co-founder of 4screen.

About 4screen

4screen is the world's first driver interaction platform that connects businesses with on-the-go customers, in real-time, directly through the car screen. As the pioneer of in-car marketing, 4screen is integrated into the top automotive brands such as Mercedes-Benz, Audi, and Skoda, providing businesses with unparalleled access to millions of drivers across six countries. For more information, visit www.4screen.com.

