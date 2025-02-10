BARCELONA, Spain -- AdamantWare SL, a leading firm in the global technology and cybersecurity sectors, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Swivel Secure Limited, a privately held pioneer in multi-factor authentication and identity access management. The transaction is expected to close in spring 2025 and will bolster AdamantWare’s impressive suite of products.

With Swivel Secure’s impressive global presence, trusted products and list of long-standing clients throughout Europe, Middle East, Asia and America, merging their technology with AdamantWare’s resources and expertise, will create a truly unique market offering.

The partnership between AdamantWare and Swivel Secure, established in early 2024, has strengthened AdamantWare's already robust product portfolio through the acquisition of Swivel Secure's intellectual property and software, positioning the company to meet the evolving demands of modern cybersecurity. Additionally, Swivel Secure announced in August 2024, that it had entered into an agreement with AEGIS Authentication Technologies LLC—an AdamantWare subsidiary—to manage the distribution of its products and solutions.

This acquisition ensures the continuity of Swivel Secure’s solutions while opening doors to enhanced support, innovation, and new opportunities for customers and partners.

"Joining forces with AdamantWare and AEGIS opens a new chapter for Swivel Secure Limited. This partnership provides the resources and market reach needed to expand our solutions' impact, while staying true to our commitment of delivering robust, user-friendly, and adaptive authentication technologies. Together, we will innovate to meet the ever-evolving security challenges faced by businesses worldwide," said Marat Safin, Managing Director of Swivel Secure Limited.

AdamantWare SL is part of the Alcral AG Group, a Swiss independent investment holdings firm focused on preserving capital while achieving positive returns. Alcral AG combines traditional, conservative investment strategies with forward-looking opportunities in emerging technologies to deliver sustainable growth.

"The acquisition of Swivel Secure Limited marks a transformative step in our journey to become a leader in Identity and Access Management solutions," said Miguel Tavares, CEO of AdamantWare and CTO of Alcral AG. "Swivel Secure's innovative multi-factor authentication platform and strong presence in Europe, the Middle East, and Asia align perfectly with our vision of delivering advanced security solutions that are accessible to organisations of all sizes. By combining Swivel Secure's cutting-edge PINsafe technology with our local expertise and global ambitions, we are poised to redefine secure access for the digital age."

AdamantWare & Alcral AG are investing in new research and development initiatives, ensuring Swivel Secure’s technology continues to evolve and respond to emerging security challenges.

Swivel Secure will operate as a standalone brand under the AdamantWare & Alcral AG umbrella, maintaining its leadership team and dedication to customer success while leveraging the resources and expertise of its new parent companies.

This transition marks a new chapter of innovation and growth while maintaining continuity for our valued customers and partners. It enhances the company's commitment to our distribution network.

About AdamantWare

AdamantWare SL, the technological arm of Alcral AG, is at the forefront of cybersecurity and groundbreaking technology innovation. The company delivers transformative solutions across a spectrum of advanced domains, including secure architectures, artificial intelligence, blockchain, video analytics, and quantum computing. AdamantWare not only pioneers cutting-edge technologies but also fosters specialized ventures to address the dynamic challenges of the digital era.

Guided by core principles of trust, security, and innovation, AdamantWare is committed to building a future where businesses can confidently navigate and thrive in an increasingly interconnected world.

