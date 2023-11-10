Shortly after ChatGPT’s release, a cadre of critics rose to fame claiming AI would soon kill us. As wonderous as a computer speaking in natural language might be, it could use that intelligence to level the planet. The thinking went mainstream via letters calling for research pauses and 60 Minutes interviews amplifying existential concerns. Leaders like Barack Obama publicly worried about AI autonomously hacking the financial system — or worse. And last week, President Biden issued an executive order imposing some restraints on AI development.

That was enough for several prominent AI researchers who finally started pushing back hard after watching the so-called AI Doomers influence the narrative and, therefore, the field’s future. Andrew Ng, the soft-spoken co-founder of Google Brain, said last week that worries of AI destruction had led to a “massively, colossally dumb idea” of requiring licenses for AI work. Yann LeCun, a machine-learning pioneer, eviscerated research-pause letter writer Max Tegmark, accusing him of risking “catastrophe” by potentially impeding AI progress and exploiting “preposterous” concerns. A new paper earlier this month indicated large language models can’t do much beyond their training, making the doom talk seem overblown. “If ‘emergence’ merely unlocks capabilities represented in pre-training data,” said Princeton professor Arvind Narayanan, “the gravy train will run out soon.”

Worrying about AI safety isn’t wrongheaded, but these Doomers’ path to prominence has insiders raising eyebrows. They may have come to their conclusions in good faith, but companies with plenty to gain by amplifying Doomer worries have been instrumental in elevating them. Leaders from OpenAI, Google DeepMind, and Anthropic, for instance, signed a statement putting AI extinction risk on the same plane as nuclear war and pandemics. Perhaps they’re not consciously attempting to block competition, but they can’t be that upset it might be a byproduct.

Because all this alarmism makes politicians feel compelled to do something, leading to proposals for strict government oversight that could restrict AI development outside a few firms. Intense government involvement in AI research would help big companies, which have compliance departments built for these purposes. But it could be devastating for smaller AI startups and open-source developers who don’t have the same luxury.

“There's a possibility that AI doomers could be unintentionally aiding big tech firms,” Garry Tan, CEO of startup accelerator YCombinator, told me. “By pushing for heavy regulation based on fear, they give ammunition to those attempting to create a regulatory environment that only the biggest players can afford to navigate, thus cementing their position in the market.”

Ng took it a step further. “There are definitely large tech companies that would rather not have to try to compete with open source [AI], so they’re creating fear of AI leading to human extinction,” he told the Australian Financial Review.

The AI Doomers’ worries, meanwhile, feel pretty thin. “I expect an actually smarter and uncaring entity will figure out strategies and technologies that can kill us quickly and reliably — and then kill us,” Eliezer Yudkowsky, co-founder of the Machine Learning Research Institute, told a rapt audience at TED this year. He confessed he didn’t know how or why an AI would do it. “It could kill us because it doesn't want us making other superintelligences to compete with it,” he offered.

Get 25% off for 1 year

After Sam Bankman Fried ran off with billions while professing to save the world through “effective altruism,” it’s high time to regard those claiming to improve society while furthering their business aims with relentless skepticism. As the Doomer narrative presses on, it threatens to rhyme with a familiar pattern.

Big Tech companies already have a significant lead in the AI race via cloud computing services that they lease out to preferred startups in exchange for equity. Further advantaging them might hamstring the promising open-source AI movement — a crucial area of competition — to the point of obsolescence. That’s probably why you’re hearing so much about AI destroying the world. And why it should be considered with a healthy degree of caution.

Share

Big Technology’s Launch Special: Final Week!

By upgrading to paid you’ll get a great set of benefits. They include weekly articles like this one, our panel of experts reacting to breaking news in the moment, a monthly column on Amazon from author Kristi Coulter (coming next week), and the new Big Tech War Stories Podcast.

Learn More

What Else I’m Reading, Etc.

TikTok is shutting down its creator fund [The Verge]

A new smartphone without a screen is preparing for launch [The Verge]

Cruise recalls its entire fleet of vehicles [Washington Post]

Peter Thiel speaks in depth about his political choices and more [The Atlantic]

Profile of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar [FT]

Nick Thompson’s longread 2020 on Marathon Running [Wired]

See a story you like? Tweet it with “tip @bigtechnology” for consideration in this section.

Run Press Releases On Bigtechnology.com Via EZ Newswire

I’m excited to announce a partnership with EZ Newswire, marking the newswire industry’s first exclusive Substack distribution deal. With this collaboration, companies can easily create a press release and publish it on a dedicated page on Big Technology’s Substack for an affordable price of $250. For more information, click here.

Number of the week

29%

Instagram growth in engaged hours per day, per Sensortower, over the past year. Twitter declined 8%.

Quote of the week

If I know one fact (and I do) it’s that there will always be people with no other interests or life skills except finding out what’s happening and writing it down. You can give them big paychecks, but it won’t make them work any faster. You can fire them, but it won’t make them work any less. The moneyfolk come and go from media for reasons I will never understand, but when they’re gone—when things look the most bleak—that’s when your true reporter goblins come out to play.

Today in Tabs author

on journalists finding a second life after their media companies collapse.

Share story tips, scoops, and other information with Big Technology - I’ll keep your identity safe

I’m always looking for new stories to write about, from within the tech giants and the broader tech industry. You can share your tips here. I will never publish identifying details without permission.

This week on Big Technology Podcast: The Secrets Of Ray Dalio and His Dot Collector Transparency Software — With Rob Copeland

Rob Copeland is the author of The Fund: Ray Dalio, Bridgewater Associates, and the Unraveling of a Wall Street Legend and a New York Times reporter. He joins Big Technology Podcast to discuss his new book, offering a revealing look at Dalio's business success and the making of his legend. We talk extensively about Dalio's Dot Collector tool, which allowed his employees to rate each other in real-time on attributes like believability. Then we ask why so many would subject themselves to this type of workplace, and whether the tool actually worked.

You can listen on Apple, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.

Thanks again for reading. Please share Big Technology if you like it!

And hit that Like Button or risk this substack becoming sentient and doing all sorts of bad stuff.

My book Always Day One digs into the tech giants’ inner workings, focusing on automation and culture. I’d be thrilled if you’d give it a read. You can find it here.

Questions? Email me by responding to this email, or by writing alex.kantrowitz@gmail.com

News tips? Find me on Signal at 516-695-8680