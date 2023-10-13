NEW YORK, NY -- Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW) Marketing Cloud’s PRophet, the first and only generative and predictive AI SaaS platform built by and for PR professionals, today announced a new partnership with EZ Newswire, a platform that makes it easy and affordable for businesses of all sizes to create and publish their company announcements to media outlets.



This collaboration brings together two leaders in the comms tech space and enables PRophet customers to benefit from EZ Newswire’s AI-powered platform and integrated publisher network to draft and publish press releases. Through this partnership, PRophet will integrate EZ Newswire as its preferred newswire for both its free and professional accounts. By leveraging EZ Newswire's technology, PRophet users can expect AI-generated press releases, seamless distribution and transparent pricing, enhancing visibility and reach across key national, local and trade outlets at an affordable price point.



PRophet uses a combination of AI, language processing and machine learning to generate, analyze and test new content that predicts earned media interest and sentiment. PRophet’s Taylor, the industry’s first generative AI writing tool, enables brands and agencies to create compelling content more quickly than ever before and provides insights into which types of content are most effective. PRophet also provides a multi-pitch tool, which can generate up to 25 personalized pitches in under three minutes, as well as biography and blog generators, empowering communications pros to be more performative, predictive and productive.



Aaron Kwittken, founder and CEO of PRophet, said, “Our mission has always been to empower the PR community with cutting-edge AI solutions to create more compelling content and reach key audiences effectively. Partnering with EZ Newswire allows us to drive even more value for our trial and PRO customers using our platform by helping to reduce time, cut costs, and simplify PR efforts.”



Added Neel Shah, founder of EZ Newswire, “We are thrilled to partner with Aaron and PRophet on this commercial collaboration. It is a win-win-win for EZ Newswire, PRophet, and our respective customers.”



About PRophet



PRophet is the first-ever generative and predictive AI SaaS platform designed by and for the PR community. The platform uses AI to help modern PR professionals become more performative, productive and predictive by generating, analyzing and testing content that predicts earned media interest and sentiment. PRophet was founded in 2020 by PR and marketing industry thought leader and entrepreneur Aaron Kwittken and is part of the Stagwell Marketing Cloud, a suite of SaaS solutions that powers research, communications, and media activation for in-house marketers. To learn more, visit prprophet.ai.



About Stagwell Marketing Cloud



Stagwell Marketing Cloud (SMC) is a suite of data-driven SaaS solutions built for the modern in-house marketer. Born out of Stagwell's (NASDAQ: STGW) network of award-winning marketing agencies, SMC's technology empowers marketers to drive business impact by giving them intuitive tools equipped with proprietary, actionable data. SMC's portfolio of solutions powers strategic customer research, communications, and media activation for brands worldwide by leveraging technology such as generative artificial intelligence, shared augmented reality, and more. Get your head in the cloud at www.stagwellmarketingcloud.com.



About EZ Newswire



EZ Newswire is a platform that makes it easy and affordable for businesses of all sizes to create and publish their news. Our technology produces professional announcements in minutes with no writing or public relations experience required, while our publisher network guarantees placement to ensure the news reaches the right audience. Find out why thousands of organizations, big and small, trust us to power their headlines at www.eznewswire.com.



