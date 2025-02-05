Source: Unlisted (EZ Newswire)

Palo Alto, CA -- In today’s housing market, where inventory is low and competition is high, buyers often find themselves frustrated with the lack of options. At any given moment, only about 5% of homes in the U.S. are actively listed for sale, yet these homes receive nearly all the attention from real estate platforms like Zillow, Homes.com, Realtor.com and Redfin as well as agents and mortgage brokers.

But what about the other 95% of homes—properties that aren’t officially for sale but could be? For buyers struggling to find the right home, finding off-market homes can open up new possibilities and increase the chances of securing a dream property.

Unlisted, operator of UnlistedHomes.com, leverages AI to redefine the way buyers, sellers, and real estate professionals navigate the housing market by unlocking the hidden potential of off-market properties. The platform empowers buyers to look beyond what is listed, giving them tools to connect with homeowners who may not be actively selling but are open to opportunities.

Understanding the 5%: Why So Few Homes Are Listed

Several factors contribute to the limited availability of homes for sale:

Longer homeownership durations: Homeowners now stay in their homes for an average of 13 years, up from 8 years a decade ago.

Low interest rates: Many are hesitant to sell due to favorable mortgage rates secured in prior years.

Market challenges: Concerns about finding a replacement home in today’s competitive market deter potential sellers.

This leaves 95% of homes untapped, yet many of these homeowners may be open to selling under the right circumstances.

“Historically, real estate is treated as an all-or-nothing proposition—a home is either for sale or it is not," said Katie Hill, founder and CEO of Unlisted. "The reality is, homeowners are often open to selling for years but dread the listing process so they put it off.”

Unlisted Bridges the Gap

Unlisted is reimagining the homebuying experience. The platform encourages buyers to proactively explore all homes— especially off-market homes, rather than waiting for whatever may hit the market.

Unlisted allows buyers to:

View every home in the U.S.: Access property profiles for all homes, not just those currently for sale. This provides a comprehensive view of possibilities in any area.

“Like” and save homes: Keep track of favorited homes by saving them to a personal profile for easy reference.

Send a note to the most desirable homes: Buyers use Unlisted to express interest in specific properties by sending a personalized letter directly to the owners of homes they love the most. Buyers share their story, explain their situation, and let homeowners know why the home caught the buyer’s eye. Each mailer includes a thoughtful gift, ensuring the outreach feels personal and genuine.

Avoid competitive bidding: Reduce the stress of competing for on-market properties by exploring private, off-market opportunities.

A New Way to Think About Homebuying

The reality that only 5 in 100 homes is actively listed for sale underscores the need for buyers to consider alternative approaches. By leveraging tools like Unlisted, buyers can explore a broader range of homes and connect with opportunities they might otherwise miss. Unlisted offers a more flexible, efficient, and personalized way to navigate the housing market.

About Unlisted

Unlisted is an AI-powered real estate technology platform designed to reveal off-market property opportunities. By leveraging machine learning, the company creates more dynamic, efficient market opportunities for buyers, sellers, and real estate professionals. For more information, visit https://unlistedhomes.com.

