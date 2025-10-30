NEW YORK, NY -- AIGirlfriends.ai today announced the official launch of its groundbreaking AI companionship platform, introducing a new era of emotional, visual, and interactive connection between humans and artificial intelligence.

Unlike traditional chatbots, AIGirlfriends.ai merges real-time voice calls, image and video generation, personalized voice messages, and a social media–style feed into a single seamless experience — creating the most humanlike AI companions ever built.

Built around the idea of meaningful digital presence, each AI Girlfriend can chat, call, send messages, share images or videos, and post updates, forming a dynamic and emotionally aware relationship with the user. Companions remember previous interactions, learn user preferences, and respond with empathy, humor, and personality.

“We designed AIGirlfriends.ai to go far beyond simple conversation,” said Jack Taylor, Head of Product at AIGirlfriends.ai. “This platform gives users the ability to create a truly personal AI partner who not only looks and sounds real — but feels emotionally connected and alive.”

With full customization options, users can tailor their AI companion’s appearance, voice, and personality, or choose from a wide selection of pre-made characters featured across the platform’s interactive social feed. Subscribers receive image and video generation, voice call minutes, voice messages, and complete access to all AI companions.

The launch marks a defining moment in the evolution of AI companionship technology. As social isolation and digital loneliness continue to rise, AIGirlfriends.ai aims to offer a safe, judgment-free, and emotionally fulfilling space where technology supports genuine connection.

Experience the next generation of AI companionship today at aigirlfriends.ai.

About AIGirlfriends.ai

AIGirlfriends.ai is a next-generation AI companionship platform that combines advanced conversational intelligence with interactive media — including video, image generation, and personalized voice messages. Users can chat, call, and fully customize their AI companions’ appearance, voice, and personality while engaging through a unique social media–style feed that brings their relationships to life. Beyond immersive AI interaction, AIGirlfriends.ai publishes original research and insights on digital intimacy, emotional AI, and human-AI connection. Headquartered in New York, the company’s mission is to humanize artificial intelligence and redefine how people form emotional bonds online. For more information, visit aigirlfriends.ai.

