WASHINGTON, DC -- Today, American Kratom Association (AKA) issued a formal policy advisory to the attorneys general in every state that has enacted a Kratom Consumer Protection Act (KCPA), urging them to take immediate enforcement action against the unlawful sale of highly dangerous 7-hydroxymitragynine (7-OH) products that are misleadingly marketed as kratom.

This action comes in response to the recent decision by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to recommend that 7-OH be placed into Schedule I of the Controlled Substances Act, citing overwhelming evidence of its opioid-like effects, high abuse potential, and serious risks to consumer safety.

“Let’s be clear: 7-OH is not kratom,” said Mac Haddow, senior fellow on public policy for the American Kratom Association. “It is a chemically altered, synthetic opioid analogue that hijacks the reputation of natural kratom to sell highly addictive and dangerous products to unsuspecting consumers. These are not traditional botanical kratom products — they are designer opioids with a new label.”

7-OH Sellers Exploiting Public Confusion

The urgency of enforcement is amplified by recent reckless and disturbing communications from 7-OH product manufacturers, who are advising distributors not to remove these dangerous products from shelves despite the impending scheduling:

"100% no reason to take 7-OH off shelves. Watch sales soar after this. You couldn’t buy this kind of advertising!" — leading 7-OH manufacturer

This brazen statement shows the callous disregard of bad actors for public health and safety. It is a direct attempt to capitalize on regulatory confusion while putting lives at risk.

Every Sale Puts a Consumer at Risk

The FDA has confirmed that 7-OH acts as a full mu-opioid receptor agonist, producing effects more potent than morphine, including respiratory depression, dependence, withdrawal, and overdose. Yet, these products are being marketed and sold over the counter in gas stations, smoke shops, and online platforms under the misleading guise of being kratom.

“Every 7-OH sale is a public health time bomb. Consumers have no idea they’re buying a synthetic opioid, and the consequences can be fatal,” said Haddow. “State attorneys general must act immediately to enforce existing laws under the KCPA and remove these products from the market.”

KCPA Provides the Legal Tools

While several states have enacted the KCPA, products that exceed safe 7-OH thresholds — or contain synthetically derived 7-OH — are explicitly illegal based on consumer protection laws designed to protect consumers from marketing deception. The AKA advisory urges attorneys general to use their statutory authority to:

launch targeted enforcement investigations.

test suspect products for unlawful 7-OH content.

seize products that violate KCPA restrictions.

protect consumers with immediate public alerts.

Federal Action Must Be Reinforced at the State Level

With the DEA now considering the FDA’s scheduling recommendation, state action is more important than ever to protect consumers in the interim period.

“The FDA has done its job. Now it’s time for state enforcement agencies to do theirs. We are calling on every attorney general to step up and protect their citizens before any life is lost,” concluded Haddow.

About American Kratom Association (AKA)

American Kratom Association (AKA) is a consumer-based, nonprofit organization, focused on furthering the latest science as guidance for kratom public policy. AKA works to give a voice to millions of Americans by fighting to protect their rights to access safe and natural kratom. For more information, visit americankratom.org and learn more at kratomanswers.org.

Media Contact

Mac Haddow

mhaddow@americankratom.org

###

SOURCE: American Kratom Association (AKA)

Copyright 2025 EZ Newswire