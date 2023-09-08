I entered this summer with some major unanswered questions about AI. I wanted to know where AI research labs would aim next, how Big Tech incumbents would respond, and what types of AI startups would break through. So I asked some of the world’s leading AI experts.

In there consecutive weeks, while this newsletter took a break, I published my conversations with these experts on Big Technology Podcast. This week, as the newsletter ramps back to full force, I thought I’d share a quick description of each episode. I’d be delighted if you gave one (or more) a listen. Consider it a three part AI masterclass.

Google’s Weird Year + Neeva Goes to Snowflake — With Sridhar Ramaswamy

Sridhar Ramaswamy was a top Google executive before founding his own search engine, Neeva. In this conversation, he discusses Google’s counterpunch, its culture, and what he learned about generative AI’s role in search as he built Neeva, before selling the company to Snowflake.

You can listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or your podcast app of choice.

The Path Toward Artificial General Intelligence, According to Google's DeepMind — With Colin Murdoch

Every AI research lab, from OpenAI to Google’s DeepMind, is seeking to build artificial intelligence on par with human intelligence. In this conversation with DeepMind’s chief business officer, we discuss the various ways to get there — and the implications.

You can listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or your podcast app of choice.

Betting on the Future of AI – With Sarah Guo

Sarah Guo is a star investor who’s betting primarily on AI startups. The work’s given her a sense for what type of companies will hit, which will miss, and what type of products will break through.

You can listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or your podcast app of choice.

With a shortfall of 2 million AI jobs in 2023 (LinkedIn) and 'Generative AI' forecasted to generate $4.4 trillion in economic value (McKinsey Report), the landscape is ripe for revolution.

Don't miss out on this career-defining opportunity. Join Interview Kickstart’s next session to understand:

✅How to future-proof your career with AI/ Machine Learning/ Data Science

✅Study AI/ ML / Data Science with the industry’s best - FAANG+ AI/ML Engineers & Industry Experts

✅ Get a sneak peek of Interview Kickstart’s AI Curriculum: Foundations, Projects, Interview Preparation, and much more for AI /ML and AI Data Science

Register for Free Session and get full access to Interview Kickstart’s 'Sorting Algorithms' course worth $399 (limited slots).

Learn More

What Else I’m Reading, Etc.

The USB-C iPhone is coming [Bloomberg]

BeReal is making its first marketing hire [Insider]

LinkedIn is capitalizing on its competitors’ turbulence [Bloomberg]

Spotify has really struggled to make its podcasting bet pay off [WSJ]

Driverless vehicles crash less often, per insurance data [The Verge]

A reporter details his experience at Burning Man [Insider]

America is becoming a nation of gamblers [Vox]

Fall flights are cheap again [WSJ]

See a story you like? Tweet it with “tip @bigtechnology” for consideration in this section.

Number Of The Week

$360 billion

Total ad spend in the U.S. in 2023, excluding political ads. That’s up from $342 billion in 2022, per Madison and Wall’s Brian Weiser.

Quote Of The Week

“I would happily tell you, but I like to keep confidential conversations private. I realize that is unsatisfyingly vague. But we don’t know what it’s going to be like at that point.”

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman on the definition of artificial general intelligence.

Advertise with Big Technology?

Advertising with Big Technology gets your product, service, or cause in front of the tech world’s top decision-makers. To reach 140,000+ plugged-in tech insiders, reply to this email or write alex.kantrowitz@gmail.com

Thanks again for reading. Please share Big Technology if you like it!

Share Big Technology

And hit that Like Button if you enjoy podcasts about AI, or posts about podcasts about AI.

My book Always Day One digs into the tech giants’ inner workings, focusing on automation and culture. I’d be thrilled if you’d give it a read. You can find it here.

Questions? Email me by responding to this email, or by writing alex.kantrowitz@gmail.com

News tips? Find me on Signal at 516-695-8680