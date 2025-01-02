Source: Fibe (EZ Newswire)

New York, NY -- Today, founder and CEO Andrew Yeung unveiled the rebranding of Andrew’s Mixers to Fibe—a tech events company uniting its brands, including Andrew’s Mixers, The Junto Series, Lumos House, and other event experiences under one cohesive identity. Fibe’s focus will be to create events that gather, educate, and inspire the tech community.

This announcement comes after Fibe’s breakout year, achieving over $1 million in revenue, 200 events hosted, and drawing 40,000 cumulative attendees—all without paid marketing.

Fibe, a first-of-its-kind tech and media company, operates in eight cities worldwide. Its event offerings include multi-day conferences, bespoke dinners, hospitality experiences, and large-scale gatherings for tech CEOs, investors, and operators at all stages. The Fibe customer roster boasts over a hundred sponsors ranging from large global enterprises to hyper-growth Silicon Valley scale-ups aiming to connect with early-stage CEOs. There is currently a six-month waitlist to sponsor an event.

In 2025, Fibe plans to host over 50,000 attendees across ten cities, expanding its offerings to provide tech communities greater access to connection, education, and investment opportunities.

Fibe’s founder, Andrew Yeung, previously held product and business operations roles at Google and Meta. Business Insider named him the “Gatsby of Silicon Alley,” and his events received national coverage from Bloomberg, Fast Company, Axios, Morning Brew, and AdAge.

Key team members include Jacob Solano, Head of Partnerships, and Christianna Gray, Operations Manager. More information about Fibe can be found on its website at www.meetfibe.com.

