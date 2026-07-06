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Alec Pritzos's avatar
Alec Pritzos
1d

If the sensor can detect a graze the players themselves didn't feel, the tech has outrun what the rule was written to catch. Offside was designed for human eyes at match speed, and enforcing it at millimeter scale changes the rule itself, not just the accuracy. The Ford graybeard rehires suggest the fix is the same everywhere: put a human back in charge of deciding when precision actually helps.

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Joe Barresi's avatar
Joe Barresi
17h

Its not really clear to me that the automation HAS made the world cup worse. You state it as an assumption but I for one think its much better this way. No data and barely any anecdotes to support this

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