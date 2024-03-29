NEW YORK, NY -- BattleFin awarded Nowcast as the winner of the highly competitive Alternative Data Challenge: Asia 2024, held during the BattleFin Discovery Day at the Marina Bay Sands, Singapore. This recognition marks a significant milestone for Nowcast, a company providing actionable insights through alternative data to enhance decision-making and drive innovation.

The challenge, aimed at identifying and evaluating the best alternative data providers in Asia, attracted submissions from a wide range of companies. Through a rigorous 10-factor scoring process followed by a qualitative round, the top finalists pitched live to a global audience and an esteemed panel of judges comprised of industry veterans, including Tony Berkman, Managing Director at Two Sigma; Stewart Stimson, Head of Data Strategy at Jump Trading; Jay Shen, Data Sourcing & Strategy APAC at Balyasny; Mark Fleming-Williams, Head of Data Sourcing at CFM (Capital Fund Management); and Dirk Renick, Quantitative Research & Development Lead at Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA). Their expertise was instrumental in evaluating the innovative solutions presented by the contestants.

"Nowcast stood out for its exceptional use of alternative data to provide actionable insights, thereby helping businesses make quality decisions and face new challenges," said Tim Harrington, CEO and co-founder BattleFin.

The Alternative Data Challenge: Asia 2024 underscores BattleFin's commitment to fostering innovation and discovering the best alternative data providers in the region. By providing a platform for data providers to showcase their capabilities, BattleFin aims to enhance the capabilities of large language models that financial services firms use to generate alpha, ensuring well-curated, labeled, and relevant data.

Next up, BattleFin has announced the Alternative Data Challenge: USA 2024 hosted during BattleFin's New York Discovery Day. For more information on the programming, visit the event page. To apply, please visit Alternative Data Challenge: USA.

BattleFin is a global leader in data analytics and event organization, specializing in bringing together the world's top data providers and users. Focused on alternative data, BattleFin facilitates discovery, access, and evaluation of data to improve investment and business decisions through its unique global events and Ensemble AI platform. For more information, visit: www.battlefin.com.

