Big Technology Fullfillment Policy
What we sell
Weekly articles with original reporting, related links, numbers and quotes of the week, plus added paid features including the Big Tech War Stories Podcast and contributor columns
Purchase currency
We accept USD, though Substack has some currency conversions built into the system
Customer service contact info
For issues, feel free to write to alex at bigtechnology dot com or reply to any email you receive
Fulfillment policies
Refunds - We do not provide refunds, but you are free to cancel at any time.
Delivery - We deliver the newsletter via email, and publish to the web
Return - Given that this is a digital good, we do not do returns
Cancellation policy - You may cancel at any time
Privacy Policy
We adhere to Substack’s privacy policy https://substack.com/privacy
Security Policy
We trust Substack for this as well. learn more here: https://substack.com/vulnerability-disclosure
Credit cards accepted
Most major credit cards such as Visa, MasterCard, Discover, and American Express.