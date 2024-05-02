We’re doing an event, and hopefully the first of many!

On Wednesday May 15, at 6 p.m., Box CEO Aaron Levie is going to join us for a live conversation in New York City about the direction of AI, the next breakthroughs, and how the technology is already changing the business world.

The event will include free pizza, beer, great conversation, and beautiful views of the NYC skyline. We’ll have plenty of time to hang out together. It’s open to paid Big Technology subscribers.

Here’s the schedule:

6:00 - 6:45: Pizza and drinks

6:45 - 7:45: Live podcast recording, with audience Q&A

7:45 - 8:30: More pizza. More drinks

The event will be held at the offices of Endeavor Global in the financial district of NYC, in a beautiful open space with terrific views. The conversation will be available on the Big Technology Podcast feed in the weeks following.

We’re going to start doing these around the country (and perhaps globe?) so please respond if you’d like to collaborate on (or sponsor) a future event. Big Technology was always going to have an in person community and I’m so excited to get this started.

If you’re a paid subscriber, signup information is below. If not, please sign up to see the registration link. Thank you so much!