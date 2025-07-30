BROKEN ARROW, OK -- Botanic Tonics applauds the FDA's targeted regulatory action announced July 29, 2025, against concentrated 7-hydroxymitragynine (7-OH) products.

We also seek to make our position clear and unequivocal following inaccurate media coverage that has confused consumers about the distinction between natural leaf kratom and synthetic concentrates.

The Daily Mail’s July 29, 2025 article about the FDA’s 7-OH announcement contains key factual inaccuracies that conflate two very different categories of products. By including Botanic Tonics’ product name and imagery alongside coverage of concentrated 7-OH substances facing potential federal scheduling, the article misrepresents both the nature of our offerings and the intent of the FDA’s action.

As FDA Commissioner Makary stated, the agency is “not focused on natural kratom leaf products,” which contain only “trace amounts” of 7-OH, in contrast to the “semisynthetic 7-OH extracts” used to make new and more potent formulations.

Botanic Tonics’ feel free CLASSIC is made solely from noble kava root and natural kratom leaf.

Misleading coverage like this not only spreads confusion in the marketplace but also risks undermining the FDA’s own efforts to distinguish between traditional plant-based products and synthetic derivatives.

