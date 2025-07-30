BROKEN ARROW, OK -- Botanic Tonics today commended the Food and Drug Administration's announcement to recommend scheduling synthetic 7-hydroxymitragynine (7-OH) products, calling the action a critical step toward protecting consumers from dangerous opioid-like substances masquerading as natural botanical products.

"The FDA's clear distinction between synthetic 7-OH concentrates and natural leaf kratom demonstrates the importance of science-based regulation," said Cameron Korehbandi, CEO of Botanic Tonics. "This action protects consumers while preserving access to the traditional botanical ingredients that millions of Americans rely on for their daily routines."

Natural Leaf Kratom vs. Synthetic 7-OH: The Critical Difference

Botanic Tonics has consistently advocated for regulations that distinguish between authentic kratom leaf products and synthetic derivatives. The company's feel free CLASSIC contains only natural leaf kratom with nearly undetectable levels of 7-OH, as confirmed by third-party laboratory analysis.

"Our products contain trace amounts of 7-OH that occur naturally during the traditional drying process — levels that are dramatically different from the concentrated synthetic products now under FDA scrutiny," explained Korehbandi. "The difference between natural leaf kratom and synthetic 7-OH concentrates represents a night and day distinction in terms of safety and consumer protection."

Supporting Evidence-Based Policy

The FDA's action aligns with Botanic Tonics' long-standing position opposing the sale of isolated 7-OH products. The company has consistently maintained that:

Authentic kratom products do not contain 7-OH above 1% of the alkaloid fraction

Products exceeding this threshold are likely adulterated with synthetic compounds

The high opioid receptor affinity of concentrated 7-OH raises significant safety concerns

"We've been advocating for exactly this type of regulatory approach — one that protects consumers from synthetic derivatives while preserving access to traditional botanical ingredients with centuries of safe use," said Korehbandi.

Commitment to Consumer Protection and Transparency

Botanic Tonics manufactures all products in its FDA-registered, cGMP-certified facility in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, using only natural leaf kratom that undergoes rigorous testing for purity and potency. The company's recent clinical trial, published in the medical journal Cureus, demonstrated the safety profile of feel free CLASSIC when used as directed.

The company advocates for comprehensive regulatory standards that include:

Clear definitions distinguishing kratom leaf from synthetic derivatives

Banning synthesized kratom compounds

Limiting naturally-occurring 7-OH content to 1%

Implementing robust labeling standards with appropriate warnings

Requiring vendor and product registration

Looking Forward

"Today's announcement validates our commitment to quality, transparency, and consumer education," concluded Korehbandi. "We will continue working with regulatory authorities and industry partners to ensure consumers have access to safe, properly regulated botanical products while protecting them from dangerous synthetic alternatives."

Botanic Tonics continues to invest in clinical research, quality control measures, and consumer education initiatives to support the responsible use of traditional botanicals.

