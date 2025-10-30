Source: Botanic Tonics (EZ Newswire)

BROKEN ARROW, OK -- Botanic Tonics, the leader in kava-centric botanical supplements, today announced a significant milestone: feel free CLASSIC®, its flagship noble kava root and natural kratom leaf tonic, has achieved the No. 1 ranking in the Energy and Supplement category at a top five national convenience store retailer (source: CSP, “Top 202 Convenience Stores 2025”). This ranking is according to Nielsen IQ data for the week ending October 11, 2025, and is based on store sales across the retailers’ nationwide network.

This milestone marks a major inflection point, as feel free CLASSIC is the first product not owned or distributed by Coca-Cola or Red Bull to claim the No. 1 spot in the Energy and Supplement category by dollar volume.

In just over one year in distribution with this top U.S. retailer, Botanic Tonics is now outperforming energy and supplement brands at their core retail channel and becoming the top performing SKU, outperforming all SKU’s from household names such as Red Bull and Monster Energy.

Meeting Consumer Demand

“Partnering with national chains was the logical next step for Botanic Tonics. Claiming the No. 1 spot in the Energy and Supplement category validates what we’ve believed all along: consumers are ready for something different,” said Cameron Korehbandi, CEO of Botanic Tonics. “Overtaking the category’s pioneers was not our goal when we entered the market. People tried the product, preferred it, and the data reflects that. We’re witnessing the early stages of a major shift in how people think about energy and focus, and Botanic Tonics is driving that change.”

In under five years, Botanic Tonics has evolved from a regional startup to a national brand that is going toe-to-toe with legacy energy brands and winning.

All Natural Ingredients Backed by Quality and Innovation

This performance trend is playing out across retailers nationwide as consumers seek functional beverages that combine all natural botanical ingredients with proven results. feel free CLASSIC combines two botanicals with centuries of traditional use. Made with noble kava root and natural whole kratom leaf — no synthetic ingredients, no alcohol, and no chemical extracts — feel free CLASSIC delivers calm, focused energy that supports both productivity and well-being

About Botanic Tonics

Botanic Tonics is a plant-based, herbal supplement company headquartered in Broken Arrow, OK. Established in 2020, we produce kava-centric tonics under our feel free brand. Our signature product, feel free CLASSIC, is crafted with ancient functional plants to provide mood lift, chilled energy, and enhanced focus. Botanic Tonics’ products are manufactured in an FDA-registered, cGMP-certified facility, and we actively support consumer safety regulations through transparent labeling and educational resources. Learn more at botanictonics.com.

Disclaimer

Warning: This product contains natural kratom leaf which, like caffeine and alcohol, may be habit-forming and harmful if consumed irresponsibly. Avoid if you have a history of substance abuse. When consumed as recommended, feel free CLASSIC has not been shown to cause any serious physical or social harm.

Caution: Not for consumption by or sale to persons under the age of 21. May interact with certain medications — consult a licensed, qualified healthcare professional before use. Do not consume with excessive alcohol. This product is not intended for those who are sensitive to the active ingredients or women who are pregnant, nursing, or trying to become pregnant.

To learn more, visit our Consumer Education page.

