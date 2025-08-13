Source: Botanic Tonics (EZ Newswire)

BROKEN ARROW, OK -- Botanic Tonics, maker of feel free, today applauded Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier's announcement making Florida the first state to ban the sale of 7-hydroxymitragynine (7-OH) products. The historic action, announced at Tampa General Hospital alongside FDA Commissioner Dr. Marty Makary, Florida Surgeon General Joseph A. Ladapo, MD, PhD, and other medical and enforcement officials, targets synthetic drug compounds that can be "more potent than morphine" while preserving access to traditional botanical products.

Florida Targets Synthetic Drug, Not Natural Kratom Leaf

Florida's ban specifically addresses concentrated 7-OH products that cause serious side effects including liver toxicity and seizures. These synthetic compounds are chemically distinct from the trace amounts that occur naturally in traditional kratom leaf through centuries-old drying processes.

The FDA has expressed concern about widespread availability of concentrated 7-OH products in gas stations, corner stores, and vape shops — products that contain synthetic levels far exceeding what occurs in nature. Commissioner Makary previously stated that kratom leaf poses no significant public risk, while concentrated 7-OH represents an entirely different safety profile.

feel free CLASSIC: Setting the Safety Standard

Botanic Tonics' feel free CLASSIC exemplifies the clear distinction Florida's action reinforces. The product does not contain synthetic 7-OH, the compound now banned in Florida. Instead, feel free CLASSIC contains only whole kratom leaf sourced from noble varieties traditionally consumed for centuries in Pacific Island cultures, combined with kava root in water.

With over 129 million servings sold since April 2020 and fewer than 0.001% complaints, feel free CLASSIC maintains the strongest safety record of any kratom leaf product on the market. The product contains no synthetic ingredients, no alcohol, and no concentrates — only natural botanical ingredients with every batch tested to ensure safe alkaloid levels.

Clinical Validation Demonstrates Safety

feel free CLASSIC remains the only product of its kind with proper clinical validation through a double-blind, placebo-controlled study published in the peer-reviewed medical journal Cureus. The research found no significant adverse effects across all dose ranges, confirming the safety profile of traditional botanical ingredients when properly manufactured and tested.

Independent toxicologists from the University of Florida have reviewed all evidence and confirm the product presents no unreasonable health risks. The FDA conducted its own clinical trial using the exact same kratom leaf found in feel free CLASSIC and concluded the product shows no evidence of significant risk to consumers.

Regulatory Leadership Creates National Framework

Florida's decision creates a framework that other states may follow, with lawmakers set to codify the ban during the January 2026 legislative session. The action builds upon the FDA's July recommendation to schedule synthetic 7-OH under the Controlled Substances Act and June warning letters to seven companies illegally distributing these products.

Botanic Tonics has consistently advocated for regulatory frameworks that distinguish between synthetic derivatives and traditional kratom leaf ingredients with documented safety profiles. The company manufactures all products in its FDA-registered, cGMP-certified facility in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, using rigorous testing protocols that confirm product purity and natural alkaloid profiles.

Consumer Education Remains Critical

Florida's historic action validates the importance of consumer education about product distinctions in the marketplace. The difference between feel free CLASSIC and the synthetic 7-OH products now banned in Florida demonstrates why clear regulatory boundaries protect consumers while preserving access to traditional kratom leaf botanicals with proven safety records.

Botanic Tonics remains committed to working with authorities at all levels to ensure consumers have access to safe, properly regulated botanical products backed by clinical evidence and manufacturing excellence.

