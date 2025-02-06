Source: Brighthive (EZ Newswire)

Chicago, IL -- Brighthive, a company that is at the forefront of the AI industry, today announced that Suzanne H. EL-Moursi, its co-founder and CEO, was named as one of the Top 50 Women Chief Executive Officers of 2025 by Women We Admire. Women We Admire is an organization comprised of some of the most accomplished women executives and leaders across the U.S. and Canada.

Under Suzanne's leadership, Brighthive has experienced significant growth, with revenue increasing over 80% and maintaining a 97% net customer retention rate. As a fast-growing, venture-backed downtown Chicago-based AI startup, Brighthive has exciting hyper growth plans for 2025, capitalizing on the expanding market and growing demand for AI agents for enterprise workflows.

Brighthive's platform, with its seven data agents, is leading the way in enterprise agentic AI data analysis, orchestrating the end to end data management and analysis workflows across all enterprise teams, regardless of their data skills. Each agent is a specialized agent across all the key data tasks; from setting a data strategy, ETL, data governance, exploratory analytics, data engineering and data visualization, effectively acting as a dedicated data team for each person in the enterprise.

This recognition of Suzanne's leadership as one of the top women CEOs of 2025, with few being Chicago based AI women CEOs, underscores Brighthive's commitment to innovation and excellence in the AI industry. With a proven track record of driving revenue growth and fostering customer loyalty, Suzanne's vision for Brighthive aligns perfectly with the evolving landscape of AI technology and its increasing importance in business operations and work transformation as a whole.

Brighthive's bet on agentic AI and its powerful impact on all companies, started well before the arrival of ChatGPT on smart phones. The company started in 2018 with a mission to give every team a "data team in a box" to accelerate their time to insights from their data assets and drive a work transformation where all work becomes data informed work.

Suzanne EL-Moursi, co-founder and CEO of Brighthive, expressed her gratitude for being named one of the Top 50 Women Chief Executive Officers of 2025, stating, "It is an honor to be recognized among such accomplished women leaders. This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire Brighthive team, who continue to drive our success and innovation. We are all very excited for the world to discover what we have pioneered for agentic AI data management."

Looking ahead, Brighthive plans to expand its reach and influence in the AI industry, leveraging its unique platform to deliver even greater value to its customers as the company expands into more industries in 2025. With a focus on continued growth and innovation, Brighthive is poised to remain a key player in the enterprise AI market for years to come.

About Brighthive

Brighthive is a venture backed AI data management and analysis startup headquartered in downtown Chicago. Brighthive's pioneering approach to agentic AI enterprise data management is powered by seven specialized data agents. Each agent is designed to specialize in mission critical data tasks and is assigned to execute those specific tasks with performance evaluations that mimic the performance of human data engineers, ensuring an end to end data management workflow for enterprise teams. Brightbot orchestrates the collaboration between the seven ensuring they work together seamlessly and powering users with the full data management workflow. The company's goal is to equip every team inside the enterprise with a complete platform that mimics the full technical capabilities of human data teams, empowering everyone in the enterprise to visualize data insights faster and the organization as a whole increases its data capacity. For more information visit brighthive.io

