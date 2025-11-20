CasinoRank unveils sleek new website design. / Source: CasinoRank (EZ Newswire)

NEW YORK, NY -- CasinoRank has unveiled a full redesign across its entire network of nine websites, introducing a cleaner look, smarter layout, and noticeably faster performance. The update makes browsing smoother and more intuitive, giving millions of users quicker access to the casino, betting, and gaming insights they rely on.

Key Highlights

Comprehensive multi-vertical redesign: All nine CasinoRank properties simultaneously redesigned, including OnlineCasinoRank, LiveCasinoRank, BettingRanker, and others

Modern branding evolution: Updated branding elements featuring a refined robot icon, enhanced chip graphics, and dynamic color pathways that reflect CasinoRank’s contemporary brand identity

Streamlined navigation architecture: Completely redesigned menu structures, optimized widgets, and reorganized page layouts enable users to find information faster and more intuitively

Enhanced content accessibility: Casino reviews, high-quality images, and prominent call-to-action buttons are now strategically positioned for maximum visibility and ease of access

Responsive user experience: Improved functionality across all devices ensures seamless navigation, whether users are accessing content on desktop, tablet, or mobile platforms

The redesign marks a key moment in CasinoRank’s commitment to giving users a simple, reliable, and enjoyable place to explore the gaming world. After taking a deep look at how people navigate the sites, the team built a design that feels cleaner, faster, and more intuitive.

All nine CasinoRank sites are now running the new design, marking the beginning of a more streamlined and modern experience across the entire network.

For more information about CasinoRank’s redesign, check out our article.

About CasinoRank

CasinoRank is a global affiliate brand within iGaming. Launched in 2016, CasinoRank operates in numerous verticals such as OnlineCasinoRank, LiveCasinoRank, and BettingRanker.

Media Contact

Lukas Molberg

CasinoRank

lukas.mollberg@casinorank.com

###

SOURCE: CasinoRank