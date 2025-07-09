Matthew Marsh and Robin Clewley, Celesta Capital / Source: Celesta Capital (EZ Newswire)

SAN MATEO, CA -- Celesta Capital, a leading global deep tech venture capital firm, today announced two key leadership appointments to further reinforce its team and advance startups driving pioneering scientific and engineering breakthroughs. Matthew Marsh has been elevated to general partner, while Robin Clewley has been appointed partner and will lead investor relations.

“These appointments underscore Celesta’s commitment to building our team, fostering exceptional growth, and enabling transformative outcomes for our investors and portfolio companies,” said Nicholas Brathwaite, founding managing partner at Celesta. “Matt has consistently delivered operational excellence and strategic vision, while Robin’s deep expertise in marketing, along with a track record for cultivating strong relationships with customers and partners, perfectly positions her to fortify our global network. Their combined leadership will advance the firm’s mission to support the next generation of groundbreaking deep tech companies.”

Marsh, who joined Celesta Capital as CFO in 2020, brings over 25 years of global, diverse experience in technology businesses, across consumer, healthcare, building materials, and B2B technology. In his expanded role, Marsh will continue his oversight of the CFO office, while engaging more deeply with Celesta’s existing portfolio and new investment deals.

Prior to Celesta, Marsh served as CFO and executive vice president at James Hardie Industries, and held multiple leadership roles at GE, including CFO positions within GE Healthcare’s IT business and U.S. Healthcare Systems divisions. His international experience spans over 30 countries.

“I’m honored and energized by this new role at such a pivotal moment for deep tech innovation,” said Marsh. “Celesta is uniquely positioned to leverage the historic wave of technology acceleration unlocked by the AI boom. I look forward to deepening my collaboration with our world-class ecosystem to help build companies that will shape the future.”

Clewley, a seasoned marketing and investment professional, brings more than two decades of experience across multiple sectors and global organizations, including the Gates Foundation, and sits on multiple Celesta portfolio company boards. Having previously served as advisor and chief marketing officer for Celesta, she will spearhead investor engagement initiatives in her new role, while also supporting and leading investment deals.

“I’m thrilled to lead the firm’s efforts in building enduring investor partnerships, while continuing to support our portfolio,” said Clewley. “It’s an extraordinary time for deep tech investing, and I am eager to continue expanding Celesta’s global network of limited partners who share our passion about transformative technologies.”

Deep tech has surged from an estimated 10% of venture capital investment in the early 2010s, doubling to more than 20% today, according to BCG. Multiple projections estimate the deep tech market will grow at a rate of 12–15% over the next decade, driven by escalating demand for AI hardware solutions and the expansive range of emerging AI applications.

These new appointments follow recent additions bolstering the Celesta team, including former General Catalyst partner and noted seed investor Anand Chandrasekaran as managing partner; Charles Lespérance as the firm’s inaugural partner based in emerging deep team market Canada; and Nobel Laureate Dr. James Rothman as senior advisor.

About Celesta Capital

Celesta Capital is a global deep technology venture capital firm. Led by technology industry veterans with decades of investment and operational experience, Celesta Capital has a passion and proven track record for building and scaling global businesses. Founded in 2013, Celesta has a portfolio of more than 100 early-stage technology investments. Learn more at www.celesta.vc.

Media Contact

Trevor DeWitt

+1 206-550-0020

trevor@celesta.vc

###

SOURCE: Celesta Capital

Copyright 2025 EZ Newswire