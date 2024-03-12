SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- CodingNomads LLC, an online education and training company for software engineering, data science, and artificial intelligence (AI), announced today the release of its new, custom-built online learning platform at codingnomads.com. The new platform opens more than 1,500 pages of written curriculum across 15+ technical courses for free, and learners can subscribe at various levels for premium content and mentor support. CodingNomads offers beginner-to-professional curriculum paths for all skill levels—from absolute beginners to experienced developers seeking to advance their careers.

"Most coding bootcamp curriculum is only accessible after paying high tuition fees, while industry-leading technical blogs lack structure, guidance, and continuity," said Ryan Desmond, co-founder and CEO of CodingNomads. "Our goal is to help anyone anywhere learn advanced technical skills and improve their careers. The new platform has the transparency and availability of a blog, while also providing an engaging, interactive learning management system purpose-built to help people truly succeed."

Key Features of CodingNomads

Comprehensive Free Curriculum: Get free access to CodingNomads written curriculum in all beginner-to-advanced courses, including Python, SQL, Data Science, Deep Learning / AI, Java, Spring Boot, JavaScript, and more.



Award-Winning Programs: CodingNomads holds excellent student ratings on review websites like SwitchUp.org, and won 2023–2024 Best Coding Bootcamp titles for Java, Data Science, and AI from Forbes, Fortune, and more.



Interactive Learning: Gain real-world experience and build a professional portfolio through completing a combination of written lessons, videos, coding challenges, quizzes, and a variety of projects.



Career Track Learning Paths: Follow a clear path to learn the skills needed to qualify for professional work. CodingNomads offers career tracks and coding bootcamps in Data Science + Machine Learning + AI, Java Enterprise Engineering, and Python Web Development.



Live Coding Support: Access live support from experienced software engineers by subscribing to CodingNomads’ Premium and Bootcamp programs. Get guidance to learn faster and network with a friendly community. From $29 per month. See programs and pricing.



Modern Learning Platform: The custom-built learning platform includes upgrades in speed, readability, navigation, and more. It is a learning management system (LMS) and a content management system (CMS) that is available for licensing.

To celebrate the launch, CodingNomads is offering a limited-time promotion. Visit CodingNomads website and learning platform at codingnomads.com to explore course offerings and start learning today.

About CodingNomads

CodingNomads is an online learning platform, coding bootcamp, and global community that helps people enjoy the process of improving their technical skills and careers. Our mission is to help learners of all backgrounds gain access to high-value technical skills and the thriving job market for software engineers and data scientists. We work with individuals, businesses, and institutions for technical training, developer hiring, and licensing. Explore all of our courses online for free at codingnomads.com.

