NEW YORK, NY -- Draftboard today announced the public launch of its warm intro platform, a new category of go-to-market software that helps founders and sales teams turn their professional networks into qualified pipeline.

In a world where AI has made it effortless to send thousands of “personalized” emails — and just as effortless to ignore them — Draftboard brings the human connection back to sales. The product automatically maps who in your network can introduce you to your targets, scores the strength of those connections, and generates ready-to-send messages to request intros (always with a human in the loop).

“Cold outbound has become a spam arms race,” said Zach Roseman, founder and CEO of Draftboard. “Everyone’s automating volume, and reply rates are falling off a cliff. But the shortest path to a deal is still a warm intro — and no one has built a modern system to operationalize that until now.”

Built as an AI-powered agent, Draftboard identifies every viable path between a user and their prospects, ranks them by relationship strength, and makes outreach frictionless. Users can view results by individual person, by account, or by connection; personalize messages with dynamic templates; and soon connect email and calendar data for real-time intro opportunities.

Early adopters say it’s already changing how they go to market: “It feels like having a personal BDR who actually knows your network. In the first week, I found intros I never even knew existed.”

Draftboard was built for the new GTM reality — where relationships beat automation. Instead of adding another tool to the outbound pile, it replaces the whole playbook with something radically simpler: see who knows who, how well, and act on it instantly.

“Every founder and salesperson already has the intros they need — they just can’t see them,” Roseman added. “We make the invisible visible.”

Draftboard is now live at www.draftboard.com.

About Draftboard

Draftboard is a relationship intelligence agent that maps who in your network is best positioned to make intros to your highest value prospects. The agent validates, maps, scores and surfaces your best intro paths — and makes it incredibly simple to ask for those intros. To learn more, visit www.draftboard.com.

