LONDON, United Kingdom -- Content Formula, the leading Microsoft 365 and digital workplace consultancy behind Lightspeed365, its SharePoint intranet product, today announces the launch of the Intranet Health Check, a free online intranet assessment tool. The Intranet Health Check provides IT directors, internal communicators and intranet teams a unique opportunity to get a quick, practical and insightful overview of the health of their intranet in order to underpin continual improvement, drive value and increase adoption.

Why intranets must continuously improve

Intranets are a strategic investment that support key business areas including internal communications, employee engagement and knowledge management. But in reality, many intranets do not reach their full potential or deliver the expected value and have significant room for improvement.

Employee needs, organisational requirements and working practices are in a constant state of flux. Successful intranets continuously evolve and improve to mirror these changes and help employees meet new and emerging challenges.

“Standing still with your SharePoint intranet is not an option” said Dan Hawtrey, founder and CEO of Content Formula. “Doing nothing means that as organisational and employee needs change, your intranet will effectively fall behind, start to experience reduced adoption, and ultimately depreciate in value.”

A free Intranet Health Check to support intranet improvement

To successfully improve your intranet, it is essential to understand its health – the current level of maturity, where there are issues, and where there are opportunities to improve.

However, many organisations find it hard to objectively assess the quality and maturity of their own intranet. This is partly because stakeholders do not have easy access to other intranets to compare their own to and there can be a groundswell of opinion and assumptions. Tight resourcing also means there is rarely the bandwidth to undertake an evaluation.

Recognising these issues, Content Formula has created the Intranet Health Check to provide a free, quick, practical and informed way for organisations to assess the relative strengths and weaknesses of their intranet.

Hawtrey commented “The Intranet Health Check is an excellent starting point for teams wanting to start their intranet improvement journey and elevate the employee experience. We’ve distilled over twenty-five years of intranet knowledge and experience into the tool in order to ask a set of curated questions. By spending just fifteen minutes, organisations get a free intranet health assessment to help them work out what they need to do to improve.”

How the Intranet Health Check works

Lightspeed365’s Intranet Health Check is a completely confidential, self-diagnostic tool that provides insights into the performance and maturity of your intranet over five key intranet areas:

Communication: Supporting internal communications and the effective flow of information.

Employee engagement: Helping employees feel connected to their organisation and nurturing a positive organisational culture.

Self-service: Allowing employees to complete common tasks and get things done without having to ask busy support function helpdesks.

Mobile access: Enabling mobile access to the intranet, supporting better frontline workforce engagement and efficiency.

Knowledge management: Supporting knowledge sharing, learning, customer service and employee enablement.

You answer 40 simple questions relating to intranet features, adoption and management. Once completed, you get an instant report showing how much your intranet scores out of 100 for each of the five key areas, plus related insights.

“Lightspeed365’s Intranet Health Check is a free, pragmatic and easy-to-use tool that provides valuable insights with minimal effort,” said Hawtrey. “It supports our overall mission to turn every SharePoint intranet into a high performing employee engagement platform with the minimum investment.”

