NEW DELHI, India -- Independent developer and founder Vinish Kapoor has officially announced the launch of his latest platform, Vinish.ai. This new tool is a free AI prompt generator designed to eliminate the guesswork involved in interacting with large language models (LLMs).

While AI models like ChatGPT, Claude, and Gemini are powerful, their output is often only as good as the instructions they receive. Vinish.ai solves this “blank page” problem by automatically generating structured, high-quality prompts tailored to specific user needs. Users simply input a basic idea, and the tool expands it into a sophisticated prompt that maximizes the AI’s reasoning and creative capabilities.

This launch marks a strategic shift for Kapoor, moving from content curation to active tool creation. Previously, Kapoor established himself in the AI space with the launch of AI Parabellum — a platform that serves as a comprehensive directory, helping users navigate the chaotic landscape of thousands of AI startups. While AI Parabellum focuses on discovery and organization, Vinish.ai focuses on utility and immediate productivity.

“With the directory, I helped people find the right tools, but I realized many users still struggle to get high-quality results from those tools,” said Vinish Kapoor. “This prompt generator bridges that gap by acting as a translator between human intent and machine logic.”

The tool supports multiple major models, ensuring versatility for developers, writers, and business professionals alike. By lowering the barrier to entry for prompt engineering, Kapoor continues his mission of making advanced technology accessible to everyday users.

The free AI prompt generator is available immediately for public use without cost.

