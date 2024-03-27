NEW YORK, NY -- Keystone announced today the appointment of Devesh Mishra as President and Chief Product and Technology Officer of CoreAI, marking a significant step toward the company's objective to lead in innovation in artificial intelligence. Mr. Mishra, whose illustrious career spans over two decades in the tech industry, brings a wealth of experience and leadership from his previous roles at Amazon and Deliveroo.

Prior to joining Keystone, Mishra spent 16 years at Amazon, where he held several senior positions, most notably as Vice President, Global Supply Chain. In this role, he led a vast team across engineering, data science, and product management, managing a supply chain that spanned 185 markets. His tenure at Amazon was characterized by significant contributions to building and operating one of the world's most technologically advanced supply chains, leveraging data analytics, predictive technology, and machine learning. Most recently, Mishra served as the Chief Product and Technology Officer at Deliveroo, where he was responsible for overseeing the company's tech organization, including engineering, data science, design, and product development functions.

About CoreAI and Keystone's Vision

Leading enterprises realize AI must be a core enterprise function, on par with sales, marketing, manufacturing, supply chain, and logistics. However, many lack the resources and experience to develop and implement AI capabilities. Keystone offers CoreAI as a service to enterprises who want to build both the technology and the new organizational capabilities required to leapfrog their industry peers. Mishra’s appointment represents the latest in Keystone’s ongoing efforts to expand its capabilities and impact across various sectors.

"We are at a pivotal moment in the evolution of AI and its application within the enterprise sector. Devesh's exceptional talent and his extensive background in leveraging innovative technology to scale businesses globally make him an invaluable addition to Keystone," stated Marco Iansiti, Chairman of the Board at Keystone and author of the best-selling book, Competing in the Age of AI. "With Devesh at the helm of CoreAI product and technology, I am excited about the possibilities that lie ahead. His innovative approach and leadership will undoubtedly propel us towards achieving our vision of redefining the future of AI for enterprises, driving unparalleled advancements and unlocking new frontiers."

In collaboration with Patrick Bajari (Keystone's Chief Economist and Managing Director for CoreAI, and former Chief Economist at Amazon), who has been instrumental in shaping the strategic direction of Keystone's programs, Mishra is set to spearhead the design and implementation of groundbreaking AI technologies. Together, their combined expertise will ensure Keystone remains at the forefront of AI innovation, transforming industries and enhancing human capabilities through intelligent technology.

A New Chapter

Mr. Mishra’s move is a testament to his unparalleled expertise in tech leadership and his forward-thinking approach to innovation. "Joining Keystone represents an exciting new chapter in my career," said Mishra. "I'm looking forward to working with the team to push the boundaries of AI and create technologies that make a meaningful difference for the largest companies in the world."

Greg Richards, Keystone's CEO, emphasized the Mishra and Bajari’s ability to steer Keystone's CoreAI offerings together, ensuring that Keystone's clients lead in leveraging AI for competitive advantage. "The collaboration between Devesh and Pat is a game-changer for our clients, setting a new benchmark for AI-driven business success," said Richards.

About Keystone

Keystone Strategy, LLC (“Keystone”) is a leading innovative strategy, economic, and technology consulting firm dedicated to delivering transformative ideas and cutting-edge solutions to Fortune Global 500 companies, top law firms, and government agencies. Keystone combines experience in digital transformation, data platform design, analytics, AI and information risk to deliver bold strategies with far-reaching implications for business, consumers, and public policy. It also possesses unique expertise in competition, IP, litigation, and tax and transfer pricing matters. Keystone was founded by Mr. Greg Richards and Professor Marco Iansiti, Keystone’s Chairman of the Board and the David Sarnoff Professor of Business Administration at Harvard Business School. Keystone now boasts a roster of hundreds of top academic experts in the digital economy and innovation sectors, supported by more than 150 professionals. The firm has offices in New York, San Francisco, Boston, Seattle, and London. Learn more about Keystone at www.keystone.ai.

