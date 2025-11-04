Source: Draftboard (EZ Newswire)

NEW YORK, NY -- Draftboard today introduces the Whisper List, the world’s first ranking of venture capitalists by their network strength, rather than quantity of deals or magnitude of returns.

This marks a significant shift in how founders evaluate potential investors: no longer do they have to rely on rumors and unverifiable claims — they can now easily vet which VCs can be most helpful in making intros to their specific buyer persona, enabling smarter cap-table decisions. The Whisper List provides founders with a transparent, data-backed view of a VC’s real-world reach and influence.

The impact is immediate for founders looking for an edge: by surfacing the strongest, most relevant VCs (and providing a way to get intros to them), the Whisper List helps startups accelerate fundraising, accelerate time-to-value from investor relationships, and reduce the guesswork often involved in courting the right partner.

The Whisper List product is an outgrowth of its founding company’s (Draftboard) mission to help founders find warm intros to their highest value prospects from within their existing networks. Draftboard’s relationship intelligence engine maps, validates, scores, and surfaces the optimal intro paths to every VC in the Whisper List, making it simple to request meaningful introductions that align with a company’s stage and needs.

“The Whisper List embodies our commitment to transparency and practical usefulness for founders. It arms them with verifiable, action-oriented insights about VC networks, so they can choose investors who genuinely amplify their chances for success,” said Zach Roseman, founder of Draftboard.

Looking ahead, Draftboard plans to broaden the Whisper List’s reach to additional markets and cohorts, continually refining network-scoring models and expanding coverage to more VC segments and geographies. The company will also deepen integration with its existing platform tools to streamline outreach and intro requests, helping teams turn network intelligence into tangible fundraising momentum.

The Whisper List is entirely free and will roll out in phases starting Tuesday, November 4, with an initial focus on senior-level VCs in the New York Metro and San Francisco Bay Area regions, and will expand over time.

About Draftboard

Draftboard is a relationship intelligence agent that maps who in your network is best positioned to make intros to your highest value prospects. The agent validates, maps, scores and surfaces your best intro paths — and makes it incredibly simple to ask for those intros. To learn more, visit www.draftboard.com.

