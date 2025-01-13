Source: Evercopy (EZ Newswire)

San Francisco, CA -- Brands have long understood the unmatched value of micro-influencers. Campaigns featuring smaller creators with engaged audiences deliver up to 10x the ROI of those led by larger influencers, according to Harvard Business Review. Yet, these creators remain an untapped resource, as scaling their impact has been notoriously difficult—until now.

To address this challenge, Evercopy, a company empowering over 200 global brands like UseInsider, Cointelegraph, and Novartis to leverage AI in advertising, introduces AdShare: a platform empowers over 5 billion social media creators to co-advertise for brands they love, enabling faster and more effective brand-creator collaborations through AI.

The Scalability Gap in Micro-Creator Advertising

Smaller creators outperform in trust and engagement, but scaling their collaborations introduces significant hurdles:

Weeks-Long Campaign Setups: Launching influencer campaigns can take weeks, an eternity in today’s fast-paced markets.

Manual Coordination Costs: Vetting, onboarding, and compliance tracking for hundreds of influencers are labor-intensive processes.

ROI Measurement Challenges: While micro-influencers excel at engagement, attributing campaign success to individual contributions has been a logistical bottleneck.

These barriers force many brands to default to large-scale influencers, sacrificing ROI for simplicity.

AdShare: Powering Next-Gen Viral Moments With Human + AI

AdShare is the first platform to help brands co-advertise with over 5 billion social media users in seconds, enabling faster and more effective brand-creator collaborations through AI.

By automating processes that were once manual and resource-heavy, Adshare AI helps brands to:

Discover the right creators faster: Identify individuals whose audience and style align with your brand in seconds.

Streamline content creation: Equip creators with AI-driven tools to produce on-brand, engaging content effortlessly.

Measure real-time ROI: Track creators, contents, engagement and ROI in-real time, ensuring campaigns deliver measurable results and offering room for brands to engage with creators, to further improve their social presence.

In doing so, AdShare empowers everyday social media users—regardless of their follower count—to collaborate with top brands and monetize their content with ease.

A Rapidly Expanding Opportunity

With 57% of Gen Z aspiring to become influencers, the creator economy represents an untapped goldmine. By turning everyday social media users into scalable brand advocates, AdShare unlocks this potential, allowing brands to reach consumers in a way that feels personal yet operates at scale.

Why AdShare Matters Now

Brands like Coca-Cola have leveraged AI to enhance engagement, achieving a 20% increase in social media interactions through personalized campaigns. However, AI-generated ads have faced criticism for lacking authenticity, highlighting the need for human connection in advertising.

AdShare addresses this by combining AI efficiency with human creativity, ensuring that brand messages resonate on a personal level. As Evercopy co-founder Erdal notes, AdShare offers brands “a new and easy way to integrate into friends’ feeds,” enhancing authenticity and engagement.

About Evercopy

Helping brands leverage both AI and community to create virality in seconds, Evercopy is the first AI advertising platform that equips brands with AI tools for ad creation and campaign planning while connecting them with a community of creators to boost engagement and virality. For more information, visit https://www.evercopy.ai.

