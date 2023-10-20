X — formerly Twitter — is shrinking meaningfully under Elon Musk, according to new data from mobile research firm Apptopia.

Since Musk bought the company in October 2022, it’s lost approximately 13% of its daily active users. And its rebrand from Twitter to X accelerated the decline, per data that Big Technology is first publishing here. Meta’s Threads, meanwhile, isn’t taking advantage, with stagnant engagement and little meaningful migration from Twitter.

The new data — comprehensive and definitive — should put to rest the countervailing narratives over Musk’s management of the app. Under his stewardship, X’s daily user base has declined from an estimated 140 million users to 121 million, with a widening gap between people who check the app daily vs. monthly. X’s remaining daily users are engaged similarly as before. But the pool is shrinking. Apptopia pulls its data from more than 100,000 apps on iOS and Android, along with publicly available sources.

Musk’s July rebrand of Twitter to X — discarding a troubled but ubiquitous brand — caused the company serious harm. In both August and September, X lost more than 5% of its daily users month over month. This all but negated any positive momentum Musk generated during the takeover.

“After the sudden rebrand, there was a ~2,000% spike in negative daily app reviews,” said Adam Blacker, Apptopia’s director of content and communications. “The keywords ‘logo’ and ‘blue bird’ appeared as top 10 keywords left in user reviews, each with negative sentiments attached to them.”

The data contradicts X CEO Linda Yaccarino’s claim in July that X usage is at an all-time high. Though Musk might’ve been correct with a similar statement about record user growth in November 2022. Those users didn’t stick around, however.

X’s remaining daily users are spending a consistent amount of time on the app, signaling it does have staying power among a dedicated core. The average user spends around 15 minutes on the app per day, per Apptopia. Asked to comment, X auto-replied, “busy now, please check back later.”

X’s usage continues to be top-heavy, according to the data. Power users — the top 10% — account for 72% of all time spent on the app, slightly more than the 70% they spent inside X in October 2022. This indicates that either a new group of power users replaced those who left or that power users and casual users left in consistent numbers.

Meta’s July launch of Threads was seen as a potential X killer by some, but the data shows it remains a dud. Threads has climbed the App Store lately, but after commanding more than 20 minutes of daily use from X users at launch, it’s fallen to below five minutes from that group today. Apptopia believes that only about 10% of X users have ever tried Threads. Mark Zuckerberg wants to get Threads to 1 billion users, but returning to 100 million seems like a stretch.

Threads, of course, has shied away from news, discarding a surefire method to gain engagement. Its algorithm regularly surfaces posts from hours, or days, earlier. And so it’s not suited to fast-moving news events. Speeding the app up would likely improve engagement over time, but Meta is reticent to jump back into news after its debacles in the 2010s. Life is simpler without it.

Musk is starting to charge some users $1 for X’s essential functions, which could open a new window for a competitor. But the decline of X usage without a replacement seems to confirm that the product — or something like it — simply does not appeal to the masses. With options like TikTok for entertainment and online publishers for news, being in the ‘room’ as operatives and partisans yell at each other over breaking information isn’t the draw many imagined. One year after walking into Twitter HQ with a sink, Musk is learning this firsthand.

Number Of The Week

8.76 million

Total new subscribers Netflix added in the third quarter, millions more than Wall Street expected.

Quote Of The Week

A fuck sorry, didn't mean those to all be on the record, uh, any chance you could take it down?

Sam Bankman-Fried, to Vox journalist Kelsey Piper, after she published his DMs with her. Those DMs are now in evidence in the U.S. trial against him.

