LOS ANGELES, CA -- In a time when digital platforms permeate every corner of life, meaningful connection has become increasingly rare. Enter everle, the first subscription-based social networking platform designed entirely around genuine connection, mental well-being, and member empowerment — not ad dollars or viral trends.

“While other platforms optimize for engagement, virality, and surveillance-driven monetization, everle is taking a radically different path,” said Tessa Adams, founder of everle. “We’ve been quietly and deliberately building a better way — one that prioritizes depth over dopamine, belonging over broadcasting, and well-being over likes.”

As growing concerns mount over the direction of mainstream digital platforms, recent events highlight the urgency of a new approach. There continues to be a critical gap in today’s digital ecosystem: platforms built for speed, scale, or secrecy — but not for trust, intentionality, or humanity.

everle is not just another social app. It’s a movement to make digital spaces feel human again.

With no ads, no addictive algorithms, and no data harvesting, everle is flipping the script on social networking by putting members — not corporations — in control of their online experience.

The everle team is a group of outside of the confines of Silicon Valley who are tired of the status quo, including NSYNC member Lance Bass, who has been a passionate advocate for mental health and digital wellness. “I believe in everle because it’s exactly what we need right now — a space that’s real, supportive, and rooted in human connection,” said Bass.

The platform is currently rolling out to a growing waitlist of over 100K with invites to those seeking authentic, healthy, and thoughtful online interactions to join the movement.

everle is the first online social networking platform designed for the everyday human — built around data privacy, mental well-being, and intentional connection. Ad-free, algorithm-free, and powered by a subscription model, everle is redefining what it means to belong in the digital age.

