HATBORO, PA -- KMM Group, Ltd. will open its doors to the community for Manufacturing (MFG) Day 2025 on Friday, Oct. 3, offering a firsthand look at the world of advanced manufacturing. Students, educators and community members are invited to take part in guided tours of KMM’s 100,000-square-foot state-of-the-art facility and explore how today’s innovations are shaping the future of industries such as medtech and aerospace.

During each guided tour, participants will see high-tech equipment that produces lifesaving components with ultra precision. Along the way, machinists and engineers will demonstrate processes such as milling, turning and grinding, providing a behind-the-scenes look at how ideas become real-world solutions. The event is designed to bring STEM to life, showing students and community members how rewarding and dynamic manufacturing careers can be in today’s economy.

“By opening our doors on MFG Day, we aim to teach, inspire, enlighten and amaze those who will take the time to participate,” said John Shegda, CEO of KMM Group. “Many will have no idea of the impact that a company like ours has within our community and, upon people around the world, when they walk through our doors. They will leave with a much stronger understanding of the importance of manufacturing and of the incredible things that we make possible through the science of engineering and combining it with passion and creativity."

The event will take place Friday, Oct. 3, 2025, at KMM Group’s facility at 2200 Byberry Road in Hatboro, Pennsylvania. Tours are scheduled from 8 a.m. to noon, each lasting about 45 minutes.

Educators may register their classes, and community workforce leaders may register their groups by visiting mfgday.com or KMM Group’s website. Space is limited, so early registration is encouraged. The event is free to attend, and members of the media are invited to capture b-roll and interview participants and company leaders.

About KMM Group

KMM Group, Ltd., is a collaborative fusion of three world-class companies: KV Inc., M&S Centerless Grinding, Inc. and Meron Medical. It manufactures complex components for medical, aerospace, space exploration, high-tech and defense industries, drawing on its collective 100-year history of leading-edge ultra-precision machining and centerless grinding experience. For more information, visit kmmgrp.com.

About MFG Day

MFG Day is a national initiative of The Manufacturing Institute designed to highlight modern manufacturing, inspire the next generation of makers, and address workforce needs across the country. For more information, visit mfgday.com.

