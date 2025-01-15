Source: Holiverse (EZ Newswire)

Dubai, United Arab Emirates -- A recently released article focuses on the revenue-generating potential of the metaverse. The article provides insights into popular ways to earn in virtual worlds. Few users still know that platforms like Decentraland, the Sandbox, Roblox, and Holiverse enable users to monetize their activities. Also, the material includes real-life success stories to inspire future metaverse entrepreneurs.

As the world becomes more digital, the metaverse is perceived as the next major technological frontier. It became evident in 2021 when a real estate virtual investment surged unexpectedly. Though it was partially driven by the pandemic it demonstrated the future shift towards this emerging digital space. Entire economies and social interactions shifted online, but the technology at that point was lagging behind the immense demand and the interest had waned a bit.

Anyway, it marked a breakthrough that couldn’t be stopped. A new digital economy started to take shape, offering endless possibilities and diverse revenue opportunities.

Metaverse Real Estate Is a Digital Gold Rush of This Century

Back in 2021, the metaverse real estate market resembled the digital gold rush—a modern-day Klondike. Enthusiasts and investors flocked to claim their slice of this next big frontier. But simply owning virtual land isn’t enough; the true value lies in what you create on it.

Just as in the physical world, where real estate development transforms empty fields into thriving neighborhoods with schools, parks, and stores, the metaverse demands thoughtful planning. With no geographical limits, the possibilities are endless. But the value is in offering utility and building communities.

Though the initial rush has subsided, the interest remains strong. Estimates suggest the virtual real estate market could reach $5.37 billion by 2026. Whether you're drawn by the allure of investment or the promise of unforgettable experiences, the opportunities are vast and evolving.

When you buy a metaverse property, it can appreciate in value over time, and the return on investment can reach thousands percent as is always the case with a new prospective market. This way, it can be a lucrative investment opportunity.

Diverse Revenue Streams in the Metaverse

The article also explores alternative ways to earn on property. The author dives into the topic of creative professions and skills that are high in demand among metaverse users and business services, which can be very helpful for users, and add versatility to the metaverse.

Businesses are going to have entirely new revenue streams. It’s clever of them to take advantage of the industry’s embryonic state, and establish their presence. The companies with forward-thinking vision have already secured their virtual spaces in the metaverse. The example of Forbes clearly demonstrates the trend.

How Decentraland, The Sandbox, and Holiverse Are Shaping the Metaverse Revolution

Metaverse is not just a new trend, and its arrival is imminent. It becomes a strategic necessity for businesses aiming to thrive in the digital world. Industries explore ways to harness the potential of VR properties, while metaverse platforms like Decentraland, The Sandbox, and Holiverse by Lado Okhotnikov try to meet this demand and offer their innovative tools to enable prosperity of business on the way to a successful digital future.

About Holiverse

Holiverse is a company that develops the full-fledged metaverse and DeFi platform, led by CEO Lado Okhotnikov. For more information, visit https://holiverse.ai.

Media Contact

Dan Michael

press@holiverse.ai

###

SOURCE: Holiverse

Copyright 2025 EZ Newswire

https://eznewswire.com/newsroom/exploring-metaverse-business-opportunities-in-decentraland-the-sandbox-holiverse-and-others