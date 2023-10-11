NEW YORK, NY -- EZ Newswire, a platform that makes it easy and affordable for businesses of all sizes to create and publish their news, announced today an exclusive partnership with Big Technology, the leading online publication about big tech and society with more than 142,000 subscribers and read by thousands of Silicon Valley decision makers. Available only on EZ Newswire, businesses will now be able to publish their news and announcements on Big Technology and tap into its prestigious and growing audience.



An innovator in the newswire industry, EZ Newswire is an AI-powered platform and integrated publisher network that enables businesses to easily and affordably create and publish press releases to media outlets, including the Associated Press and now Big Technology. Since its beta launch in May, EZ Newswire’s offering has attracted a wide range of customers, including Priceline, College of Charleston, and hundreds of small businesses in over 800 cities and towns across the country. In August, EZ Newswire added The Post and Courier, a Pulitzer Prize winner and South Carolina’s paper of record, to its exclusive publisher network, with Big Technology and a slate of other leading media outlets to follow over the next few months.



Founded in 2020 by Alex Kantrowitz, author and one of the world’s most prolific and influential tech reporters, Big Technology is the leading independent media company covering the tech business and its impact on society. Known for its compelling interviews with industry veterans like Brian Chesky of Airbnb and insightful discussions on AI development with experts from DeepMind, Snowflake, and Conviction, Big Technology has a strong reputation for presenting important narratives that shape the landscape of the tech industry. Recently, its podcast charted as the No. 1 tech news show in the U.S. on Apple Podcasts, ahead of The Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, and The Economist.



The inclusion of Big Technology in EZ Newswire's exclusive network enables users to gain significant exposure in the technology sector and amplify the voices and stories that are shaping the future of technology—from seed-stage startups to publicly traded tech giants and everything in between.



"Joining the EZ Newswire publisher network is a fantastic opportunity for Big Technology and our subscribers. This partnership will help us broaden our content and enrich our industry discussions,” said Kantrowitz. Added Caitlin Kelly, founder of EZ Newswire, “Having known and worked with Alex for nearly a decade, I’m excited to partner with him and for EZ Newswire to be the first newswire to offer distribution to the publications that will define the future of media.”



About EZ Newswire



EZ Newswire is a platform that makes it easy and affordable for businesses of all sizes to create and publish their news. Our technology produces professional announcements in minutes with no writing or public relations experience required, while our publisher network guarantees placement to ensure the news reaches the right audience. From Main Street to Wall Street, find out why thousands of organizations trust us to power their headlines at www.eznewswire.com.



About Big Technology



Big Technology is an independent media company founded by Alex Kantrowitz in 2020. Since its debut in 2020, Big Technology’s audience has steadily grown and today exceeds 142,000 tech decision-makers. For more information on Big Technology and to stay up to date with its latest episodes and articles, please subscribe at www.bigtechnology.com.



