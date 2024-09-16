New York, NY -- EZ Newswire, an AI-enabled platform empowering organizations to turn their news into performance, today announced an exclusive multi-year distribution deal with Reuters, the world's largest multimedia news agency. The partnership enables organizations across the globe to increase the visibility and impact of their news in a premium environment that is both brand-safe and brand-suitable.

Available now, EZ Newswire’s customers can seamlessly create and publish their business news directly to a dedicated section on the Reuters website.

Since its beta launch in May 2023, EZ Newswire has experienced an increase in demand from enterprise customers for a better solution to create, publish, and amplify time-sensitive business news in premium environments. The collaboration with Reuters is consistent with EZ Newswire’s mission to be an innovation leader in the newswire industry through technology and partnerships to deliver high-quality distribution, measurable impact, and clear pricing tied to performance.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Reuters and look forward to further innovating in the years ahead to build the most powerful news and business intelligence platform,” said EZ Newswire founders Neel Shah and Caitlin Kelly.

The public launch of the integration follows a successful closed beta test with a range of customers, comprising large enterprises, growing businesses, and non-profit organizations. The use cases included a broad variety of news and announcements, including product expansions (poppi), award recognitions (Fixed Income Analysts Society), business results (OAAA), events (Primary Ventures), promotions (Einstein Bros. Bagels), and partnerships (TransferGo and Visa).

Susan Magrino, CEO of Magrino Public Relations and one of the beta testers, commented, “As an agency representing some of the most innovative and influential consumer brands, our clients require us to work at a pace that meets their business demands and to deliver exceptional results. EZ Newswire is the solution we need for business news and their deal with Reuters provides a premium environment that ensures brand safety."

Recently, EZ Newswire polled hundreds of marketing and communications decision makers about their experience using legacy newswire services. Results were conclusive: 98% of respondents currently use newswires, yet nearly 80% have an unfavorable view on the return on their investment. Respondents specifically were most dissatisfied about quality of distribution and pricing, highlighting the need for the industry to build more modern solutions for brands to publish and promote their news more effectively.

"Just as media has transformed, we are excited to see EZ Newswire modernize the legacy newswire industry to meet the needs of marketing organizations like ours by bringing together transparency, performance, and ease of use,” commented Julie Thompson, chief marketing officer of the Out of Home Advertising Association of America (OAAA).

The collaboration with Reuters is part of EZ Newswire’s phased strategy to expand its product suite with powerful new integrations and platform features that enable customers to instantly reach and engage targeted audiences with their news at scale.

Earlier this year, EZ Newswire was selected as a winner in The MBA Fund’s sixth annual pitch competition for pre-seed and seed startups. In addition to the investment from The MBA Fund, Contour Ventures invested in EZ Newswire’s last round, which saw participation from existing investors, including HearstLab and the former heads of Forbes, Hearst, IAC, Ziff Davis, and Sinclair.

About EZ Newswire

EZ Newswire empowers organizations to turn their news into performance. Our AI-enabled platform, exclusive distribution network, and amplification tools make it easy to create, publish, and promote news in premium environments to reach the right audience. From startup to scale-up to S&P 500, the most influential organizations rely on EZ Newswire to communicate smarter. For more information, visit www.eznewswire.com.

