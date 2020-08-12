Facebook is making people pause before they share links with Covid-19 related information.

The company is adding an interstitial that will make people stop and review context about links with Covid-19 information before they share it. The move adds much-needed friction into a process that has helped Covid-19 misinformation go viral on Facebook.

“Before re-sharing, you’ll see links' source and date,” David Gillis, a Facebook product design director, said on Twitter. “We hope this helps people get more context at a time and on topic that is rapidly evolving.”

The move amounts to a tacit admission from Facebook that the Share button — which allows people to pass along information without a second thought — is causing Covid-19 misinformation to spread too fast on its platform. Links from “credible health authorities” like the WHO, will not have these interstitials, Facebook said in a blog post.

Facebook’s initiative to add "informative friction,” as Gillis described it, is part of a broad …