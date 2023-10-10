NEW YORK, NY -- Sightly, the leader in real-time marketing and intelligence, announced that Jim Schneider, an investor in the company, current Operating Partner at Lead Edge Capital, Chairman of Horizon Bank Texas, and former Chief Financial Officer at Dell, has joined its Board of Directors. Schneider brings decades of corporate finance, M&A and investment experience to help guide Sightly in its growth stage.

“Jim has long been an expert in finance, capital markets, accounting and strategic leadership and brings a wealth of knowledge to us from his experience at a major growth equity fund, a multi-billion dollar publicly traded company and as a former partner of a Big Four accounting firm during his impressive career,” said Adam Katz, CEO of Sightly. “He will be an amazing partner for Sightly as we continue to innovate our patented Brand Mentality® platform and bring revolutionary AI-fueled intelligence and activations to digital advertisers and marketers across verticals.”

“I have known Jim for a decade and his corporate and investor relationships are second to none. His strategic advice has been invaluable to Lead Edge Capital, its portfolio companies and the entrepreneurs running cutting-edge startups,” said Ralph Mack, Sightly’s Executive Chairman. “Jim’s knowledge, vision, and expertise will be important as Sightly expands its tech-enabled media services business and its emerging AI-driven real-time self-service software platform.”

“Sightly is an innovative company and its platform is a game-changer for both enterprises and growth businesses that want to future-proof their advertising and marketing,” said Schneider. “I’m really looking forward to working with the Sightly team and fellow board members to help the company grow and achieve its BHAGs.”

Schneider has been with Horizon Bank Texas since 2007 and Lead Edge Capital since 2012. He also currently serves on the boards of Lohman Technologies and Polished.com Inc. His diverse board and advisory experience includes GCI Liberty, Zilliant, Inc., The Gap, and Lockheed Martin. He holds a B.S. degree in Accounting from Carroll University and was inducted into its Athletics Hall of Fame in 2009.



Sightly is the leader in real-time marketing and intelligence, as driven by each brand's unique perspective, opinions and outcomes. Our revolutionary Brand Mentality® platform combines speed with values, so companies can make advertising and marketing decisions instantly and authentically without sacrificing ROI. Learn more and master the mayhem at http://www.sightly.com.

