PHOENIX, AZ -- The holiday season is filled with joy, gratitude, and family, but also travel, stress, and endless to-do lists. As Thanksgiving approaches, VIVAZEN® is highlighting one of their popular offerings that helps people maintain balance through it all: Relax & Unwind.

Users report that Relax & Unwind supports relaxation of both mind and body using a botanical blend crafted to promote calm and ease tension. Whether after a long travel day or before a hectic family gathering, it’s a natural option to help reset and restore balance.

“Thanksgiving reminds us to be grateful, but it also tests our balance,” said Bryan Derr, chief operating officer. “At VIVAZEN, we create tools to help people enjoy their traditions without feeling depleted. Our plant-based shots are quick, convenient, and built on science, so people can spend less time stressed and more time present.”

Each VIVAZEN product is rigorously tested by third-party laboratories to ensure purity and consistency. The brand’s commitment to safety and transparency has made it a trusted name in the botanical supplement space.

In the spirit of Thanksgiving, VIVAZEN encourages a broader reflection on self-care as an act of gratitude. Taking a moment to pause, breathe, and rebalance. The brand’s philosophy, rooted in harmony between plants and people, reflects a growing understanding that true wellness starts with awareness and small, sustainable choices each day.

Consumers can find the full lineup of VIVAZEN functional shots, including Relax & Unwind and the Shot Sampler, online at www.vivazen.com or in participating retail stores across the United States.

About VIVAZEN

For over a decade, VIVAZEN has delivered trusted, high-quality botanical supplements that provide people with functional wellness without compromise. Rooted in centuries of herbal wisdom and backed by modern innovation, VIVAZEN is a functional, feel-good alternative for those who want to live—and feel—on their own terms. Join the millions who trust VIVAZEN to Feel Great™ naturally, and visit feelgreatbotanics.com.

Disclaimer

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Media Contact

press@vivazen.com

###

SOURCE: VIVAZEN