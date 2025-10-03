Source: ZX Capital Markets (ZXCM) (EZ Newswire)

LIMASSOL, Cyprus -- Forbes Middle East has published an exclusive feature on Hadi Zaarour, founder and CEO of ZX Capital Markets (ZXCM) and executive head of ZXCM Group Holding, spotlighting his mission to challenge global trading norms and rebuild trust in an industry often overshadowed by “get-rich-quick” promises.

The article describes Zaarour as “swimming against the current,” establishing ZXCM in 2023 on a foundation of one uncompromising principle: “No deception, no exaggeration, just fair trading.” With nearly 20 years of leadership experience in financial services and operations, Zaarour launched ZXCM to provide traders with clarity, honesty, and access to a platform free from gimmicks.

“I spent years building visions and profits for others. It was time to create something that reflected my own values,” he told Forbes.

A Platform Rooted in Transparency

ZXCM operates as a fully integrated financial platform, offering Forex and CFD trading to a diverse client base — from individual retail traders to professional and institutional investors. Leveraging MetaTrader 5 technology, competitive liquidity from leading global providers, and robust infrastructure, ZXCM has built a trading environment where transparency is the true capital.

But as Zaarour emphasizes, it is not technology alone that defines ZXCM: “We don’t sell dreams, and we don’t claim trading is easy. The market is tough, and most who enter lose money. What we promise is a fair environment that respects the trader’s intelligence.”

A Turning Point: Partnership with Scope Prime

One of ZXCM’s defining milestones was its strategic partnership with Scope Prime, a global institutional arm of Rostro Group. Zaarour describes the collaboration as a turning point that gave ZXCM international reach without compromising independence: “The partnership with Scope didn’t just enhance our tools, it gave us global scale without sacrificing our autonomy. We gained access to world-class infrastructure while keeping full operational control internally.”

This step allowed ZXCM to strengthen its pricing competitiveness, expand its global client base, and focus on the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region — where most of its team members originate. Zaarour believes that “understanding regional nuances is critical to the success of any financial company.”

Looking Ahead: Beyond Brokerage

Forbes highlights Zaarour’s forward-looking vision of ZXCM as more than just a broker. Plans include expanding into wealth management, funding for talented traders, and the development of independent, in-house infrastructure that reduces reliance on external providers.

“We don’t want to be just a trading company. We want to be a complete financial ecosystem — a true partner in our clients’ financial journey, not just an intermediary between them and the market,” Zaarour said.

Thought Leadership: “Illusions of Money”

The feature also highlights Zaarour’s upcoming book, “Illusions of Money,” which critiques the structures of modern wealth creation and the concentration of power within financial systems.

By exploring how central banks and liquidity holders shape value and opportunity, Zaarour challenges conventional assumptions about money. “I’m not claiming to change the global system,” he explains. “But within it, I can create a more ethical and transparent space. If people hear my name and say: ‘This is someone honest, clear, who doesn’t sell dreams’ — that is enough.”

The full story is available on Forbes Middle East.

About ZX Capital Markets (ZXCM)

ZX Capital Markets (ZXCM) is a dynamic forex and CFD brokerage founded in 2023. With a strong presence in the MENA region and expanding global markets, ZXCM offers institutional-grade solutions for forex, commodities, indices, shares, and cryptocurrencies. Our mission is to revolutionize trading experiences, providing transparency, advanced infrastructure, and localized strategies. Our commitment to setting new industry standards of trust and professionalism is evident in our rapid growth and the accolades we have received. The firm was established by Hadi Zaarour, a seasoned industry leader with nearly two decades of experience, whose focus on clarity and innovation has positioned ZXCM as one of the region’s fastest-growing financial service providers. Learn more at www.zxcm.com.

