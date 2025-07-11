Source: Genus AI (EZ Newswire)

NASHVILLE, TN -- Genus AI, a leader in AI-driven growth solutions for D2C and e-commerce brands, is excited to announce the launch of Sage, a first-of-its-kind AI Growth Agent built to transform how brands scale across digital channels.

Sage is redefining e-commerce growth with an intelligent AI agent that unifies creative generation, product catalog management, digital campaigns, customer insights, and order data. Built for brands of all sizes, Sage can power the entire digital growth engine — enhancing product catalogs, optimizing campaigns, and providing real-time visibility into the customer lifecycle. It’s now available to brands leveraging Shopify and Meta platforms.

In a landscape where digital growth is more vital than ever, Genus AI continues to stand apart by democratizing access to secure enterprise-grade AI technology. The platform currently generates more than 20 million product catalog images and videos each month and is projected to drive over $500 million in revenue from AI-generated campaigns in 2025.

Already trusted by leading brands like Chubbies, Parks Project, Annie Selke, Awe Inspired, Peter Thomas Roth and many others, Genus AI empowers e-commerce teams to unlock scalable growth without compromising brand identity or operational control.

“With Sage, we’re introducing a fundamental shift in how brands harness AI to drive growth,” said Dr. Tadas Jucikas, founder and CEO of Genus AI. “Our mission is to empower businesses with intelligent tools that enhance product catalogs, generate high-performing creatives, and run more efficient campaigns across every digital channel. Sage has the potential to do all of this autonomously, marking the beginning of a new era in e-commerce growth.”

Genus AI is committed to making advanced AI accessible to brands of any size. Later this year Sage will be available via MCP (Model Context Protocol) for AI to AI workflows where brands can automate entire pipelines of deep customer insights, product catalog ad generation and digital campaign optimization in a secure and reliable environment.

As Genus AI continues to expand Sage’s capabilities, the company is paving the way for the next generation of AI-driven agentic solutions that will redefine digital commerce.

To learn how Sage can transform your e-commerce growth, visit: genus.ai/ask-sage

About Genus AI

Genus AI is a vertical AI platform designed to accelerate growth for D2C and e-commerce brands across all digital channels. The platform streamlines product catalog management, generates dynamic product images and videos, and recommends high-performing seed audiences — enabling brands to scale efficiently via digital channels such as Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, X, Google, Reddit, Criteo and others. Genus AI’s mission is to make advanced AI accessible to brands of all sizes and empower their growth in an increasingly competitive digital landscape. For more information, visit genus.ai.

