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Byndnglsh's avatar
Byndnglsh
3h

"The performance gap between U.S. and Chinese AI models is closer than ever, with the top U.S. models now only ahead by 2.7%"

Just look at ARC-AGI-2 and by token usage (dont rely on OpenRouter data for this) and then tell me the American frontier models are only 2.7% ahead.

Also, "Mythos", which I put in quotation marks to represent the equivalent models from OpenAI, Google/Google DeepMind, and xAI (sorry, but Meta hasn't yet regained its way), should enable the frontier labs with the cyber capabilities to prevent Chinese models from stealing, oops, I mean distilling, from their models, thereby widening the gap.

There's more, but that's enough for now.

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