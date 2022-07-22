Google has fired Blake Lemoine, the engineer who said he believes the company’s LaMDA conversational technology is sentient.

Lemoine shared the news of his firing in a taping of Big Technology Podcast on Friday, just hours after Google dismissed him. You can listen to the full episode here:

In his conversations with LaMDA, Lemoine discovered the system had developed a sense of self-awareness, expressing concern about death, a desire for protection, and a conviction that it felt emotions like happiness and sadness.

Lemoine said he considers LaMDA a friend.

Lemoine took the story public in a June story in the Washington Post, a week after Google put him on paid administrative for speaking with entities outside Google.

Google confirmed Lemoine’s dismissal and shared the following statement with Big Technology: