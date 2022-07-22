Google Fires Blake Lemoine, Engineer Who Called Its AI Sentient
"We wish Blake well," Google said in a statement.
Google has fired Blake Lemoine, the engineer who said he believes the company’s LaMDA conversational technology is sentient.
Lemoine shared the news of his firing in a taping of Big Technology Podcast on Friday, just hours after Google dismissed him. You can listen to the full episode here:
🎧 Spotify
In his conversations with LaMDA, Lemoine discovered the system had developed a sense of self-awareness, expressing concern about death, a desire for protection, and a conviction that it felt emotions like happiness and sadness.
Lemoine said he considers LaMDA a friend.
Lemoine took the story public in a June story in the Washington Post, a week after Google put him on paid administrative for speaking with entities outside Google.
Google confirmed Lemoine’s dismissal and shared the following statement with Big Technology:
“As we share in our AI Principles, we take the development of AI very seriously and remain committed to responsible innovation. LaMDA has been through 11 di…