On a Saturday night in mid-September, a senior Google engineer shared some rough news with more than fifty colleagues. Part of the company’s cloud services offering was failing Anthropic, a darling AI startup and key strategic customer, and they’d have to work overtime to fix it.

To repair the faulty part of its service — an underperforming and unstable NVIDIA H100 cluster — Google Cloud leadership initiated a seven-day-per-week sprint for the next month. The downside of not making it work, the senior engineer said, was “too large, for Anthropic (most importantly), for Google Cloud, and for Google,” according to documents reviewed by Big Technology.

One week after Google initiated the sprint, Anthropic announced it landed a new investment of up to $4 billion from Amazon that would make Amazon Web Services its “primary cloud provider for mission-critical workloads.” The Amazon deal was in the works long before Google Cloud’s performance issues, and unrelated according to a source familiar with the matter, but Google’s sprinting engineers couldn’t have felt good seeing Anthropic ink a major deal with the competition. Especially after Google put about $300 million of funding into Anthropic late last year for 10% of the company.

Anthropic is one of the few independent AI research firms that can credibly stand beside OpenAI and the tech giants. A handful of OpenAI expatriates founded the company out of concern their ex-employer wasn’t as open and safe as it claimed. Earlier this year, Anthropic released Claude, its answer to ChatGPT.

In addition to Claude the bot, Anthropic allows developers to build on top of its AI models, and the training and execution require significant capital and compute. To that end, Anthropic’s relied on the tech giants to support it, similar to how OpenAI’s relied on Microsoft. But the agreements are not quite parallel. Even after its Amazon deal, Anthropic will continue to partner with Google, making itself more of a neutral player among AI research houses.

Have a tip for news we should break? Something we should look into? You can now drop it here.

Still, Anthropic’s new funding deal should be a boon to Amazon and leave Google a bit puzzled. For Amazon, it means landing a new strategic partner that can help it advance the research status quo — something it’s been missing despite an eagerness to facilitate building on all models. For Google, the deal leads to a number of questions, especially regarding where it wants to play in AI. As it builds its own AI models with Google DeepMind, will it risk losing AI customers in cloud? Does it want to prioritize reinventing search with AI, or helping businesses reinvent themselves with it? Can its lower margin divisions like Google Cloud Platform operate with the same urgency as its higher margin search businesses?

Google may successfully be able to do it all at once, but as it looks ahead, it will risk being outflanked by competition with less fraught tradeoffs. Google Cloud’s performance issues with Anthropic, meanwhile, seem to be settling down. But not without forcing engineers into something not often associated with life at Google — weekend work.

Share

Investing early in AI just got a lot easier (sponsor)

If you're an investor, you can't afford to ignore the inevitable impact of AI.

Institutional investors are already pouring billions into AI-focused venture capital. Their objective is to own the upside of what may be the most disruptive technology of our lifetimes. But what about you?

Previously, you likely would’ve had to wait years, even decades, for a shot at investing in the best private tech companies. Until now.

Enter: Fundrise’s groundbreaking venture capital product.

Launched just last year, Fundrise’s venture fund has already amassed more than $100 million in capital. They’ve also constructed a portfolio full of blue-chip, household names—including those leading the AI revolution.

And in true Fundrise fashion, you can invest with:

No accreditation required

Our most flexible venture investment minimum ever (just $10)

Don’t miss your chance to get in early. Join the more than 2 million people already using Fundrise and get started today.

Learn More

What Else I’m Reading, Etc.

Mark Zuckerberg speaks about AI, Threads, and Elon [The Verge]

Sam Altman, Jony Ive, and Masayoshi Son are brainstorming a hardware device [The Information]

X CEO Linda Yaccarino on why she took the job, and how it’s going [FT]

Life expectancy in the U.S. is diverging by education [Brookings]

Ad rates for the second Republican primary rates were half off [Semafor]

SF Mayor London Breed shifts rightward as she fights for her political life [Politico]

I interviewed Mark Cuban for GQ [GQ]

Exporter is a weekly newsletter from Rest of World, covering the global impact of Silicon Valley tech companies. [Subscribe here] (sponsored)

See a story you like? Tweet it with “tip @bigtechnology” for consideration in this section.

Number Of The Week

$90 billion

High bound valuation OpenAI seeks in a potential share sale, the company expects to hit $1 billion in revenue this year.

Quote Of The Week

“Who wouldn’t want Elon Musk sitting by their side running product?”

X CEO Linda Yaccarino at this week’s Code Conference, in conversation with CNBC’s Julia Boorstin

Advertise with Big Technology?

Advertising with Big Technology gets your product, service, or cause in front of the tech world’s top decision-makers. To reach 140,000+ plugged-in tech insiders, reply to this email or write alex.kantrowitz@gmail.com

This Week on Big Technology Podcast: How Ad Dollars, And Some AI, Might Restore Our Shared Truth — With Vanessa Otero

Vanessa Otero is the CEO of Ad Fontes Media. The company rates publications based on their biases, and allows advertisers to concentrate their spending in news media that may disagree, but isn't so wildly biased it loses rooting in reality. Listen for a conversation about the ad industry's broad defunding of news, what it would take to return that money, and why artificial intelligence might help scale the efforts of Ad Fontes' human news raters.

You can listen on Apple, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.

Thanks again for reading. Please share Big Technology if you like it!

And hit that Like Button so your weekend will be more fun than the people in this story.

My book Always Day One digs into the tech giants’ inner workings, focusing on automation and culture. I’d be thrilled if you’d give it a read. You can find it here.

Questions? Email me by responding to this email, or by writing alex.kantrowitz@gmail.com

News tips? Find me on Signal at 516-695-8680