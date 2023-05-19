Richard Mathenge felt he’d landed the perfect role when he started training OpenAI’s GPT model in 2021. After years of working in customer service in Nairobi, Kenya, he was finally involved in something meaningful, with a future. Yet while promising, the position left him scarred. For nine hours per day, five days a week, Mathenge led a team that taught the model about explicit content, presumably to keep it away from us. Today, it remains stuck with them.

While at work, Mathenge and his team repeatedly viewed explicit text and labeled it for the model. They could categorize it as child sexual abuse material, erotic sexual content, illegal, non-sexual, and some other options. Much of what they read horrified them. One passage, Mathenge said, described a father having sex with an animal in front of his child; others involved scenes of child rape. Some were so offensive Mathenge refused to speak of them. “Unimaginable,” he told me.

The type of work Mathenge performed has been crucial for bots like ChatGPT and Bard to function — and feel magical — yet it’s been widely overlooked. In a process called Reinforcement Learning from Human Feedback, or RLHF, bots become smarter as humans label content, teaching them how to optimize based on that feedback. AI leaders, including OpenAI’s Sam Altman, have praised the practice’s technical effectiveness, yet they rarely talk about the cost some humans pay to align the AI systems with our values. Mathenge and his colleagues were on the business end of that reality.

Mathenge earned a degree from Nairobi’s Africa Nazarene University in 2018 and quickly got to work in the city’s technology sector. In 2021, he applied for work with Sama, an AI annotation service that’s worked for companies like OpenAI. After Sama hired Mathenge, it put him to work labeling LiDAR images for self-driving cars. He’d review the images and pick out people, other vehicles, and objects, helping the models better understand what they encountered on the road.

When the project wrapped, Mathenge was transferred to work on OpenAI’s models. And there, he encountered the disturbing texts. OpenAI told me it believed it was paying its Sama contractors $12.50 per hour, but Mathenge says he and his colleagues earned approximately $1 per hour, and sometimes less. Responding to the low pay, some have since gone on to work toward establishing an African Content Moderators Union, as first reported by Time.

Spending their days steeped in depictions of incest, bestiality, and other explicit scenes, the team began growing withdrawn. “I can tell when my team is not doing well, I can tell when they're not interested in reporting to work,” Mathenge said. “My team was just sending signals that they're not ready to engage with such wordings.”

Mophat Okinyi, a QA analyst on Mathenge’s team, is still dealing with the fallout. The repeated exposure to explicit text, he said, led to insomnia, anxiety, depression, and panic attacks. Okinyi’s wife saw him change, he said, and she left him last year. “However much I feel good seeing ChatGPT become famous and being used by many people globally,” Okinyi said, “making it safe destroyed my family. It destroyed my mental health. As we speak, I’m still struggling with trauma.”

You can listen to my full conversation with Mathenge on Big Technology Podcast via Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or your app of choice.

OpenAI knew these workers were supposed to get routine counseling, but Okinyi and Mathenge found it insufficient. “At some point, the counselor reported,” Mathenge said, “but you could tell he was not professional. He was not qualified, I’m sorry to say. Asking basic questions like ‘What is your name?’ and ‘How do you find your work?’”

In a statement to me, OpenAI said it takes the mental health of its employees and contractors very seriously. “One of the reasons we first engaged Sama was because of their commitment to good practices,” a spokesperson said. “Our previous understanding was that wellness programs and 1:1 counseling were offered, workers could opt out of any work without penalization, exposure to explicit content would have a limit, and sensitive information would be handled by workers who were specifically trained to do so.”

The OpenAI spokesperson said the company sought more information from Sama about its working conditions. Sama, the spokesperson said, then informed OpenAI it was exiting the content moderation space. Sama did not respond to a request for comment.

For Mathenge, the notion that he’d evaluate the tradeoffs before proceeding with this work sounded like a luxury. He was just happy to be employed as Kenya’s economy teetered amid global economic shutdowns. “It is during the Covid season,” he said. “Getting work in a developing country, it’s a blessing in itself.”

After all this, Mathenge and his colleagues feel pride in the work they did. And it was indeed effective. Today, ChatGPT refuses to produce the explicit scenes the team helped weed out, and it issues warnings about potentially illegal sexual acts. “For me, and for us, we are very proud,” Mathenge said. They’re proud, but still hurting.

Share

What Else I’m Reading, Etc.

In its first year in college, generative AI is wrecking the place [The Atlantic]

Google says Bard is for things other than search, but still some search [CNBC]

OpenAI built an iOS ChatGPT app, Android is coming [Ars Technica] [My appearance]

Sam Altman called for AI regulation, but how it happens is unclear [NYTimes]

Montana tries to ban TikTok [WSJ]

NYTimes publisher on “journalism’s essential value” [Columbia Journalism Review]

Ez Newswire built a low-cost, AI-driven alternative to traditional PR wire services [Insider]

See a story you like? Tweet it with “tip @bigtechnology” for consideration in this section.

Number Of The Week

95.85%

NVIDIA’s jump on the stock market over the past six months, leading Box CEO Aaron Levie to declare “All roads lead to NVIDIA.”

Quote Of The Week

It’s going to get so much bigger. It will not stop until [NVIDIA CEO] Jensen Huang is on the cover of Time Magazine, the same way that John Chambers from Cisco was at the top of the dot com bubble.

Ritholtz Wealth Management’s Josh Brown telling CNBC that an AI investment bubble is forming.

Advertise with Big Technology?

Advertising with Big Technology gets your product, service, or cause in front of the tech world’s top decision-makers. To reach 130,000+ plugged-in tech insiders, reply to this email or write alex.kantrowitz@gmail.com

This Week On Big Technology Podcast: He Helped Train ChatGPT. It Was Traumatizing. – With Richard Mathenge

Listen to the full interview → Richard Mathenge was part of a team of contractors in Nairobi, Kenya who trained OpenAI's GPT models. He did so as a team lead at Sama, an AI training company that partnered on the project. In this episode of Big Technology Podcast, Mathenge tells the story of his experience. During the training, he was routinely subjected to sexually explicit material, offered insufficient counseling, and his team members were paid, in some cases, just $1 per hour. Listen for an in-depth look at how these models are trained and for a look at the human side of Reinforcement Learning with Human Feedback.

You can listen on Apple, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.

Thanks again for reading. Please share Big Technology if you like it!

Share

And hit that Like Button if you’d like to see more stories like this one.

My book Always Day One digs into the tech giants’ inner workings, focusing on automation and culture. I’d be thrilled if you’d give it a read. You can find it here.

Questions? Email me by responding to this email, or by writing alex.kantrowitz@gmail.com

News tips? Find me on Signal at 516-695-8680