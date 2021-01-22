Big Technology is a weekly newsletter dedicated to covering the tech world with honest, nuanced reporting. Join the 8,400+ subscribers who tune into Big Technology for tech news without the spin. Here’s an easy way to subscribe:

Mark Zuckerberg spoke glowingly of President Joe Biden in an internal Q&A with his employees on Thursday.

In his remarks, Zuckerberg complimented Biden’s plain-spoken style and said he believed Biden’s message on unity was “exactly what we need to hear.”

After years of working hard to stay in Republicans’ good graces with Trump in office, Zuckerberg and Facebook will have their work cut out for them with Biden and the Democrats.

As a candidate, Biden said he’d “never been a fan of Facebook” and that Zuckerberg was a “real problem.” With Democratic control of the White House, Senate, and the House of Representatives, Biden will be able to do something about that if he wants.

Here are Zuckerberg’s full remarks: