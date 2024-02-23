It’s not yet March and I’m already admitting defeat on my prediction that NVIDIA would remain flat in 2024. The company’s stock is up 64% this year, adding $700 billion in market cap since January. Its earnings report this week soundly beat expectations with a 265% revenue increase, sparking a $277 billion stock market pop on Thursday, the largest single-day jump in history. So I’ll say it here, mea culpa.

While NVIDIA’s competition is indeed rising, as I reported in December, competitors like AMD and Intel have struggled to match its software advantage, which is proving to be a key lock-in, one I underestimated last year. NVIDIA’s customers buy its A100 and H100 chips to train and run AI models, but do that work via NVIDIA’s proprietary software. The software is hard to learn and switching off it is a pain, so NVIDIA customers stay and reorder. And reorder again. Hence, the sustained dominance.

“It's not just the chips. That's the thing,” Dion Hinchcliffe, VP and principal analyst at Constellation Research, told me. “NVIDIA’s got the lock.”

ServiceNow, for instance, is an NVIDIA customer that uses generative AI to answer customer questions, summarize virtual agent conversations, and build internal workflows. The company bought hundreds of NVIDIA chips to train its AI models — building a super pod of GPUs — and uses an NVIDIA program called Triton to run them. It also uses one of NVIDIA’s off-the-shelf models called Nemo for some customer conversation work.

NVIDIA’s software advantage makes continuing to order from the company a relatively straightforward decision, Pat Casey, ServiceNow’s CTO and executive vice president of DevOps, told me. “When I talk to people I know, NVIDIA is still what people are ordering,” Casey said. “I think a lot of that is based on the software superiority. And it’s a known quantity.”

Even as competitors build chips approaching — or exceeding — NVIDIA’s capabilities, the software differential can be the difference for its customers. “If you want to go to one of the AMD chips, Triton doesn't work there yet,” Casey said.

ServiceNow put in a big order for NVIDIA chips late last year, which are about to go live. After thinking that would be enough for a while, Casey just put in a new order for more NVIDIA chips this week.

NVIDIA also posses this advantage at the exact moment tech is swept up in generative AI euphoria, helping it capitalize before its competitors arrive in force. So, it’s sat back and reaped the benefits of a GPU land grab among big tech companies, who want to make AI capabilities available to their clients, and train their own models.

“Right now we’re seeing a dramatic amount of growth in the cloud services piece,” Harsh Kumar, sr. semiconductor analyst at Piper Sandler, told me. NVIDIA’s data center revenue jumped 409% in the fourth quarter, with more than half of sales going to large cloud providers. Meta, meanwhile, will have 350,000 NVIDIA H100 GPU chips in its arsenal by the end of the year, Mark Zuckerberg said recently.

NVIDIA’s run of explosive earnings growth will eventually top off. “It's not gonna last forever. We know this,” Insider Intelligence analyst Jacob Bourne told me. “But it's not an overnight plummet either.” The question, of course, is how that plateau arrives. Competition might be one answer, as AMD, Intel, and other Big Tech companies get their chips and accompanying software online. But the current NVIDIA bull run is mostly predicated on the emergence of clear, profitable, widespread use cases for generative AI, which is still no sure thing.

Right now, 40% of NVIDIA data center revenue comes from inference, or using the AI models in production, meaning training the models is the bulk of spending. The companies training these models will eventually deploy them, and they’ll need to see a return on investment or that spending might vanish. We may still be years away from settling the ROI question, which is good news for NVIDIA in the short term, but some companies are already seeing results. “Is the margin positive? Yeah. Absolutely. It is,” said ServiceNow’s Casey. “They're expensive to run, but they're valuable too. The customers will pay for that value.”

Share

Start selling to enterprises with the API that expands your TAM (sponsor)

WorkOS is a modern identity management for B2B SaaS. It provides easy-to-use APIs for authentication, user identity, and complex enterprise features like SSO and SCIM provisioning. It's a drop-in replacement for Auth0 and supports up to 1 million monthly active users for free. It's perfect for companies frustrated with high costs, opaque pricing, and lack of enterprise capabilities supported by legacy auth vendors.

Learn More

What Else I’m Reading, Etc.

Is AI Search something anyone wants? [Garbage Day]

Google’s Gemini image generation tool goes off the rails [The Verge]

Wait, could AI actually increase jobs? [Noema]

Are we in one big ol’ AI bubble? [Josh Brown]

Alexei Navalny’s wife Yulia steps into the spotlight [AP]

Russian helicopter pilot who defected found dead in Spain [New York Times]

Russian blogger criticizes war setbacks. Dies. [New York Times]

I appeared on CNBC to discuss Reddit’s forthcoming IPO [YouTube]

Quote Of The Week

Fundamentally, the conditions are excellent for continued growth in 2025 and beyond

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang proclaiming the AI build phase is nowhere near done.

Number Of The Week

72 million

Reddit daily active users listed in Reddit’s IPO prospectus, 410 fewer than Facebook listed in its document in 2012. The two companies were founded within a year of each other.

This week on Big Technology Podcast: Foursquare's Founder on Making the Internet Fun Again + His New App — With Dennis Crowley

Dennis Crowley is the co-founder of Foursquare. He joins Big Technology Podcast to talk about what made the internet fun, why it's lost some of its magic, and how to restore it. He also introduces a new app, called BeeBot, that will deliver short, contextual audio messages to you as you walk around cities. Stay tuned for the second half where we discuss whether Web3 can still work, how AI changes things, and whether Crowley's buying a Vision Pro. Listen for a fun, energetic conversation about the web's evolution and where it might go from here.

You can listen on Apple, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.

Send me news, gossip, and scoops?

I’m always looking for new stories to write about, no matter big or small, from within the tech giants and the broader tech industry. You can share your tips here I will never publish identifying details without permission.

Thanks again for reading. Please share Big Technology if you like it!

And hit that Like Button You’ll be like Tim Cook, giving Big Technology a lift even though you don’t have to!

My book Always Day One digs into the tech giants’ inner workings, focusing on automation and culture. I’d be thrilled if you’d give it a read. You can find it here.

Questions? Email me by responding to this email, or by writing alex.kantrowitz@gmail.com

News tips? Find me on Signal at 516-695-8680