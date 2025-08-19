Source: iDen2 (EZ Newswire)

THIMPHU, Bhutan, and SAN FRANCISCO, California — iDen2, a leading digital identity platform provider, and Bhutan NDI, the organization behind Bhutan's successful national digital identity deployment, today announced a strategic partnership to launch Phenix, an end-to-end digital identity solution that meets all industry standards and future regulatory requirements.

The partnership combines innovative technology with proven real-world deployment expertise and commercial acumen to help governments stand up privacy-first digital infrastructure at unprecedented scale for over 1.1 billion people that lack identity credentials. In addition, the partnership will help developed and under-developed countries create measurable economic benefits as well as streamline their operations to increase productivity, agility and quality.

Introducing Phenix: The Future of Digital Identity

Phenix represents a breakthrough in digital identity infrastructure, offering governments a standards-compliant solution — addressing every aspect of national digital identity deployment.

The solution encompasses identity enrollment, verification, authentication, and lifecycle management, all within a unified platform that ensures interoperability, security, and scalability. Phenix's architecture supports both immediate deployment needs and long-term evolution, providing governments with future-proof digital identity infrastructure.

Global Scale Operations

Phenix delivers a reliable pathway to success through its globally tested deployment models and cross-sector integrations, fit for countries embarking on a new system or modernizing its own.

With operations designed for both developing and developed nations, Phenix offers scalable solutions that grow with national requirements while maintaining consistent standards and performance. The solution includes a comprehensive assessment, a phased implementation, training, and ongoing support designed to ensure a successful national digital identity launch.

Comprehensive Standards Compliance and Future-Ready Architecture

Phenix is engineered to meet the most stringent industry standards and regulatory requirements, integrates a broad range of standards and compliance domains, including the ISO/IEC 24760 identity management framework, GDPR's data protection principles, eIDAS 2.0 architecture, and W3C Verifiable Credentials 2.0 standards. This breadth of coverage maximizes interoperability while simultaneously maintaining high security and privacy standards.

Phenix modular architecture, allows for tailored configurations based on each nation's unique policy frameworks, infrastructure maturity, and citizen needs, delivering both standardization and flexibility in one package. Phenix ensures continuous verification and least-privileged access among all network participants. Its architecture provides real-time risk assessment, significantly enhancing security while maintaining a seamless user experience.

Phenix advances from reactive compliance to proactive regulatory anticipation by incorporating multiple international standards into its architecture, allowing organizations to fulfill and navigate regulatory landscapes while focusing on serving citizens and businesses. Its combination of technical excellence, regulatory comprehensiveness, and privacy-first design makes it the ideal solution for building trust networks in a connected and regulated digital world.

Proven Impact and Economic Benefits

Phenix has delivered documented results based on real-world deployment experience. The solution can generate GDP growth acceleration of 0.5–2% annually while achieving operational efficiency gains of 15–30%. Organizations implementing Phenix can see ROI achievement within 18–24 months via reduced fraud, streamlined operations, and increased citizen engagement.

In Bhutan, the integrated eKYC service reduced customer onboarding time for banks and telecom providers from days to under five minutes, while enhancing compliance and user experience. These benefits stem from an ecosystem approach that reduces manual processes, digitizes delivery, and builds public trust through secure and user-centric identity experiences.

The comprehensive end-to-end approach can include integrations with digital banking and payment platforms, touchless travel, health records, property and asset registrations, social welfare systems, and voter registries, enabling a unified public and private service experience.

Leadership Vision for Global Transformation

Jacques Von Benecke, CEO of Bhutan NDI, said: "The launch of Phenix represents our commitment to democratizing digital identity deployment globally. Having successfully navigated the complexities of national digital identity deployment in Bhutan, we understand what governments need — a proven roadmap that eliminates the trial-and-error approach that has historically plagued digital transformation initiatives. Phenix delivers the efficiency gains and standards compliance that will be transformative for nations worldwide, enabling governments to focus on serving citizens rather than wrestling with implementation complexities."

Philip Fahim, co-founder of iDen2, emphasized: "Phenix is the culmination of our vision to create a force multiplier that will reshape how nations approach digital identity transformation. This isn't just technology — it's a complete solution that combines Bhutan NDI's proven implementation expertise with iDen2's technological innovation. Phenix represents a paradigm shift in how governments can capitalize on robust trust networks. The trust network that Phenix establishes will transform how businesses operate and how governments deliver value, becoming the backbone of digital commerce with unprecedented economic inclusion.”

Join Us as We Shape the Future Together

This strategic partnership marks a bold step forward for both companies — and we’re just getting started. Whether you're a customer, partner, or industry innovator, we invite you to be part of this transformative journey. Connect with us to explore new opportunities, collaborate on cutting-edge solutions, and witness firsthand the power of united vision.

To learn more about the partnership, visit www.iden2.com/bhutan.

For press inquiries, contact the partnership communications team at +1 408-858-0006 or email phenix@iden2.com or pallavisharma@bhutanndi.bt.

About iDen2

iDen2 provides the leading digital identity ecosystem through the Trust Network, enabling enterprises, governments and individuals to transact instantly, seamlessly and securely. The Trust Network is the backbone of a future where digital identity is both interoperable and monetizable to all trusted participants. For more information, visit www.iden2.com.

About Bhutan NDI

Bhutan NDI successfully deployed Bhutan's national digital identity system, demonstrating real-world expertise in government implementation and citizen adoption with documented economic benefits including 70% reduction in per-transaction costs and 45% increase in formal financial services access. For more information, visit www.bhutanndi.com.

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the partnership's potential impact and capabilities. Actual results may vary based on specific implementation requirements and national circumstances.

Media Contact

Alfy Louis

alfy@iden2.com

###

SOURCE: iDen2

Copyright 2025 EZ Newswire