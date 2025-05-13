SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- iDen2, the company building the future of digital identity infrastructure, today announced the addition of three senior leaders to its team: Marius Scurtescu, Rodolfo Ergueta, and Erika Hakala. The hires come as iDen2 enters a new phase of product development and market expansion, following continued momentum across partnerships and engineering.

Each new team member brings deep experience in scaling critical systems and infrastructure at global companies including Google, Coinbase, Salesforce, and Onfido. Their collective backgrounds reflect decades of work across identity, enterprise platform development, and go-to-market execution — reinforcing iDen2’s mission to make digital identity more secure, portable, and accessible.

"We’re building infrastructure that underpins how identity works on the internet," said Alfy Louis, founder of iDen2. "That means we need people who’ve built the core systems the web runs on today — and who can apply that thinking to what comes next. Marius, Rodolfo, and Erika each bring that kind of depth."

Marius Scurtescu – Identity Infrastructure

Marius has spent the last 20+ years shaping internet identity — both in practice and in standards. At Google and Coinbase, he helped design and deploy OAuth and OpenID Connect, while also playing a key role in formalising those standards across the industry. His work has had a direct hand in how billions of people authenticate online. At iDen2, he brings that same long-term thinking to bear on the architecture of digital identity.

Rodolfo Ergueta – Product

Rodolfo has led product and strategy for AI, blockchain, and security platforms at global scale. At Salesforce, he launched and scaled products across emerging tech and core infrastructure — from enterprise-grade encryption and data protection to blockchain-based proofs-of-concept for regulated industries. He’s driven both innovation and commercial success in complex environments, and joins iDen2 to help translate deep technical work into real-world value.

Erika Hakala – Marketing & Growth

Erika is a B2B marketing leader with over a decade of experience building go-to-market foundations for high-growth startups. At Onfido, a leading identity verification provider, she played a key role during its hypergrowth years, helping scale the company ahead of one of the UK’s largest tech acquisitions in recent years. She brings a strategic lens to growth and a deep understanding of what it takes to build marketing engines that scale.

With these hires, iDen2 continues to deepen its bench across core infrastructure, product delivery, and growth — advancing its goal of delivering production-ready digital identity network.

About iDen2

iDen2 is an innovative company based in San Francisco that specializes in decentralized digital identity solutions. For more information, visit iden2.com.

Media Contact

Alfy Louis

alfy@iden2.com

###

SOURCE: iDen2

Copyright 2025 EZ Newswire

https://eznewswire.com/newsroom/iden2-expands-leadership-team-with-key-hires-across-identity-product-and-growth