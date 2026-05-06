Hi Everyone!

I’m thrilled to announce the first ever Big Technology AI Summit, taking place in San Francisco on June 18, 2026.

It’ll be a day of high-profile, news-making interviews with the top leaders in AI at The Commonwealth Club, followed by a wine reception on the roof.

We’re going to have a top-tier set of guests on stage with me for a packed day of conversations. Including:

OpenAI President Greg Brockman on OpenAI’s trajectory, its latest models, and the state of the AI race.

Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas on the company’s new Personal Computer super-agent, and the future of ‘agentic AI.’

Box CEO Aaron Levie on the application of AI in the enterprise and the latest AI news.

Wired senior correspondent Lauren Goode on stage as a co-interviewer.

More big names to come….

Space is limited! We’re capping this event at 200-250 people. It’s the anti-tradeshow. And I’d love to see you there.

You can register here: summit.bigtechnology.com

Thanks!

Alex