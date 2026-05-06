Big Technology

Big Technology

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Chris
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That lineup is telling — Brockman, Srinivas, and Levie all sit at the seam between research labs and end-user products, exactly where the next moat fight moves once the model layer commoditizes. The interview I'd pay extra to see is whoever pushes back hardest on the OpenAI-vs-everyone-else framing now that Anthropic and Google are partnering at $200B scale.

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