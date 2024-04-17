NEW YORK, NY -- Concurrences, the leading antitrust publisher, last week awarded “The Proper Measure of Profits for Assessing Market Power” as the Reader’s Choice Award winner in the “Best Business Article: General Economics” category at the 2024 Concurrences Antitrust Writing Awards. The paper was co-authored by Keystone Senior Partner Michael Cragg, alongside economists Patrick Holder and Bin Zhou, The Brattle Group; David Hutchings, Analysis Group.

The article, initially published in the April 2023 edition of Antitrust Magazine, describes how to calculate economic profit and the economic rate of return using firm financial data and sets forth some of the key economic issues when considering whether a given level of economic profit may be reflective of the presence and exercise of market power. The authors make a number of recommendations for how to properly use accounting data to assess a firm’s market power, in particular when the firm in question has significant intangible assets. Read the full article here.

The 2024 results were announced at a gala dinner awards ceremony in Washington, D.C. on April 9, 2024. The Concurrences awards, a joint initiative between the magazine and the Competition Law Center at George Washington University, seek to promote and recognize scholarship on the topic of competition and contribute to competition advocacy in fields of law and economics by selecting the “best antitrust writings published in the past year.” The winning pieces are chosen from a pool of more than 1,200 articles by 60 international antitrust experts over a three-month evaluation process. For more information, visit the Concurrences Antitrust Writing Awards website.

Keystone Strategy, LLC ("Keystone") is a leading innovative strategy, economic, and technology consulting firm dedicated to delivering transformative ideas and cutting-edge solutions to Fortune Global 500 companies, top law firms, and government agencies.

