SAN JOSE, CA -- Constant updates, cyberattacks, fragmented applications with limited interoperability, and new demands driven by artificial intelligence—these challenges are reshaping the billion-dollar app industry. KOBIL Ventures, backed by KOBIL Capital, a Swiss family office managing over $600 million in assets, is addressing these fundamental industry shifts.

KOBIL Ventures is launching its Venture Studio to accelerate the development of new integrated mobile apps. Beyond seed funding and hands-on support, founders get access to KOBIL’s market-tested SuperApp Platform—making it faster and easier to build, scale, and securely unify fragmented services into one seamless app experience.

KOBIL Group, a global leader in digital identity and security solutions, developed KOBIL SuperApp infrastructure. According to the consulting firm Gartner, it is one of the few SuperApp platforms available on the market. Among other applications, it powers the world’s largest CityApp, which serves more than five million registered users.

“We have invested over $100 million in developing our SuperApp infrastructure, and for the first time, we are opening it up to aspiring entrepreneurs,” says Ismet Koyun, founder, CEO, and sole owner of KOBIL Group. “We believe that the entrepreneurs we support will not only be able to bring their ideas to market faster but will also be better positioned to focus on what truly drives a startup’s success—meeting the needs of their customers.”

One of KOBIL Capital's investments is Istanbul Senin, a service with over five million registered users, that allows access to all important city services and enables secure transactions across the city of Istanbul. The app is currently being expanded throughout Turkiye.

Interested founders can apply via the website: www.kobilventures.com.

What does the program offer?

Entrepreneurs in the program get comprehensive support—from idea to launch, scaling globally, and raising capital:

Funding: Access to Silicon Valley and Europe's seed and venture capital networks for further investment rounds.

Technology: Access to the KOBIL SuperApp platform, equipped with state-of-the-art security and technology, including integrated modules for secure payments, communication, contract signing, and digital identity management—fully compliant with data protection and legal requirements.

Expertise: Intensive mentoring from experienced industry experts and advisors.

Market Access: Entry into existing digital ecosystems and SuperApps.

What are the benefits for founders?

This program helps founders launch market-ready apps in weeks, without traditional technical hurdles or expensive native development processes.

Key Advantages

Maximum focus on the idea rather than technology development and fundraising.

Higher chances of success thanks to a proven digital infrastructure.

Faster market entry and scalability.

Increased reach through access to established ecosystems.

About KOBIL Ventures

KOBIL Ventures is a Venture Studio headquartered in San Jose, Silicon Valley. It was founded and is backed by KOBIL Capital, a Swiss family office based in Zurich, Switzerland, managing over $600 million in assets. For more information, visit www.kobilventures.com

About KOBIL Group

KOBIL Group is a global leader in digital identity and mobile security solutions. Founded in 1986 by Ismet Koyun, KOBIL develops innovative solutions for application protection, user authentication, transaction authorization, and more. It is the only company worldwide that enables seamless identity and mobile security management across all platforms and communication channels.

KOBIL has pioneered data security innovations and remains at the forefront of next-generation security technologies. More than 1,000 organizations worldwide, including government agencies and major corporations such as Microsoft, Visa, Mastercard, Dropbox, Airbus, and Siemens, rely on KOBIL’s solutions. The company employs over 500 professionals, with headquarters in Worms, Germany, and additional offices in San Diego and San Jose (U.S.), Zurich (Switzerland), Istanbul (Turkiye), and London (UK). For more information, visit www.kobil.com.

Media Contact

Anirudh Ganesh

anirudh.ganesh@kobil.com

